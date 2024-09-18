Nora Fatehi Collaborates with Flax-Healthy Living to Inspire Health-Conscious Living

MUMBAI, India , Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flax-Healthy Living is excited to announce their collaboration with Nora Fatehi, the renowned dancer, artist, and global influencer. This collaboration aims to convey the importance of clean eating and inspire audiences to embrace a healthier lifestyle while she was shooting for her new single 'NORA'.

Nora, who embodies Flax's core values of passion, dedication, and commitment to health, shares her personal journey of maintaining energy and focus through proper nutrition.

Gurmeet Singh Arora, CEO and Founder of Flax-Healthy Living, believes this partnership is a natural fit. "Nora represents the values we hold at Flax," Gurmeet explains. "Her dedication to her craft and commitment to health make her the ideal partner to help us inspire people to prioritize their wellness through mindful food choices."

Nora Fatehi, equally excited about the collaboration, shares, "Flax keeps me motivated to eat clean and stay in shape. My gut health is at its best, and during rigorous rehearsals, Flax keeps my energy up." Her personal connection with the brand adds authenticity to the partnership.

As Flax-Healthy Living continues to inspire individuals to prioritize their health, this collaboration with Nora Fatehi is a testament to the brand's dedication to promoting holistic wellness through mindful food choices. Flax it up!

About Flax-Healthy Living:

Flax-Healthy Living is a leading healthy food brand in balanced nutrition and holistic wellness, dedicated to inspiring individuals to make mindful food choices. Founded in 2016, Flax has expanded to 8 locations in Mumbai and 2 in Bangalore, promoting a healthy, clean-eating lifestyle. Offerings include Signature Salads, Super Bowls, Wraps, Sandwiches and more.

