North Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp at Chitkara University 'Links Students With The Nation'

210 NSS volunteers, along with their Program Officers, from 8 States across North India (namely, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, J&K, Rajasthan, Ladakh) enthusiastically participated and trained hard during the Camp. If selected, it would be a matter of great pride & honour to take part in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, and salute the 'First Citizen of the Country'. Only a few select and bright NSS Volunteers would make the final cut - and needless to say, right from the beginning to the end of the camp organised at Chitkara University, the volunteers were fully energetic and enthusiastic.

The 10-Day Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp was managed entirely by the NSS Officials, student volunteers and contingent leaders, and included activities like Shramdan, Yoga, Community Singing, Parade Practice, Academic Lectures, Discussions, Quiz, Debate and evening Cultural Programmes, planned for the participants. An excursion trip to Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden, Chandigarh, was also organised. Additionally, NSS volunteers also took part in hospitality assignments on different days of the camp involving volunteers of different states, one by one.

The last leg of the Parade Camp included selection rounds where NSS officials & selection committee members - Mr. Ravi Kumar Sinha, Under-Secretary, Govt. of India & CPIO Govt. of India, Dept of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, New Delhi; Dr. C. Samuel Chelliah, Assistant Programme Advisor, Directorate of NSS, New Delhi; and Dr. Ashok Kumar Shroti, Regional Director, NSS, Regional Directorate Lucknow & Additional Charge, Bhopal; assessed the NSS Volunteers for discipline, march past and cultural activities.

A panel discussion on 'significant initiatives taken for the youth of the country, by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India', with selection committee members & senior officials, was also broadcasted live on Chitkara Radio 107.8FM. The talk was moderated by Dr. Neelam Verma who looks after NSS activities at Chitkara University.

Congratulating the NSS Volunteers, of the participating North Zone states, for their keen efforts and enthusiasm during the Parade Camp, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "We, at Chitkara University believe that the real success of education is to apply knowledge, and NSS symbolises the same. The youth of a nation shapes and moulds its present and paves the way for its future - and together, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India; and the National Service Scheme, play a pivotal role in linking the student with the nation, and securing the future with its dynamic youth."

The 10-Day North Zone Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp concluded on a high note with breathtaking cultural performances and a glittering valedictory ceremony for the participants. Chief Guest for the day - Mr Charu Dutt Singh, Deputy DGF Central, Deputy Director General Forest, Northern Regional Office, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Chandigarh; and Guest of Honour - Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; congratulated & honoured the NSS Volunteers for their dedication, hard work and enthusiastic participation.

During the special address by dignitaries present at the closing ceremony, it was established that the youth, particularly the young-educated, can & must play a great role towards the society and nation-building. Youth of India have huge potential and enthusiasm to dedicate them to reform, improvement, and can surely take the nation to greater heights. Tapping this potential is what needs to be done.

