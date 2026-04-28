Notabene launches Revert to solve crypto's biggest gap: what happens after a transaction settles

New infrastructure lets institutions safely control, authorize, and track returns of settled crypto transactions, a capability that has never existed in blockchain payments, even when regulation requires it.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Once a crypto transaction settles, there has never been a safe, standardized way to reverse or correct it, even when regulation requires it. Notabene, the trust layer for global money movement, today announced Revert, the first post-settlement control layer for digital asset transactions, enabling institutions to safely coordinate, authorize, and complete returns-of-funds flows across counterparties.

For the first time, institutions can control what happens after a crypto transaction settles, not just before it.

Until now, post-settlement workflows in crypto have been manual, fragmented, and high-risk. The moment a transaction moved between two institutions, there was no coordinated mechanism to return the funds.

While traditional payment systems rely on standardized processes for refunds, corrections and dispute resolution, crypto transactions between institutions have lacked any coordinated mechanism - leaving institutions to rely on email, informal coordination, and unverified wallet addresses.

At the same time, new regulations now require institutions to return funds in certain cases, creating a gap between regulatory obligation and available infrastructure.

Revert closes that gap. Revert introduces a post-settlement control layer for digital assets - enabling institutions to initiate, authorize, and complete return-of-funds flows with verified wallet destinations and a full audit trail.

Built on the Transaction Authorization Protocol (TAP), Revert enables institutions to coordinate refunds across counterparties as a shared network standard, rather than within closed ecosystems.

"Blockchain finality makes sense for settlement. It doesn't make sense for everything else institutional payments actually require: coordinating across counterparties, correcting mistakes, and unwinding transactions that shouldn't have gone through," said Pelle Braendgaard, CEO of Notabene. "Revert is the first post-settlement control layer that works between institutions rather than inside them, and crypto can't credibly support real business payments without it."

Revert is available today across the Notabene Network, which already connects more than 2,200 regulated institutions across 100+ jurisdictions and has processed over $2 trillion in compliant transaction volume. The launch lands as return-of-funds obligations are tightening across jurisdictions. Under the EU Transfer of Funds Regulation, for example, a Crypto-Asset Service Provider that detects missing Travel Rule information after a transaction has settled must return the funds to the originator, a workflow that has been operationally difficult until now.

For more on Revert, visit notabene.id/revert

About Notabene

Notabene is the trust layer for global money movement. The Notabene network connects thousands of trusted counterparties, facilitating trillions of dollars in transaction volume annually across over 100 jurisdictions. Notabene provides industry-leading tools for stablecoin payment coordination, real-time transaction authorization, counterparty verification, and self-hosted wallet identification—helping institutions build trust into every transaction.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967680/Notabene_Logo.jpg