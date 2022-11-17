Now Bus Commute to Get Easier: Smart Bus Stop Provides Real-time Bus Arrival Information

Technology enables quick conversion of traditional bus stops into smart bus stops with real-time ETA display

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest technology in transportation infrastructure is the introduction of the Smart Bus Stop to equip passengers with real-time ETA. The advanced feature promises convenience and ease for passengers by showcasing accurate information about the bus arrival on the display, in a matter of minutes. This way the passengers can calculate accurately the time of reaching the destination and make the entire commute a delightful experience while reducing the waiting time.

The solar-powered E Ink display uses Green eco-friendly technology which utilizes lowest power consumption that makes Smart Bus Stop easy to scale in multiple cities.

SuperUs Systems has developed Smart Bus Stop to create localised infrastructure facility for transportation by adopting a green technology that provides long term ROI. The home-grown Tech OEM is bridging the gap between tech, transport infrastructure and people by creating a complete passenger information eco-system.

Smart Bus Stop has combined the low power consumption feature of E Ink technology and engineered it with real-time ETA to build a necessary transport infrastructure that has the potential to change the future of the bus transport industry because it is easy to adopt in small and big cities alike.

The Smart Bus Stop can be connected wirelessly and addresses the problems of the logistics and installation by building the entire technology enabled by wireless connectivity. This way, the Smart Bus Stop is enabling the future of the passenger information ecosystem.

Made entirely in India with both software and hardware made in-house, the technology is thus aligning with 'Make In India' movement.

