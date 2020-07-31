NTTF Joins Hands with Skanray to offer great opportunity to get Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Technical Field with Industry attachment

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanray, a leader in medical electronics technology, and NTTF, a premier institute for technical skilling, are joining hands by inking a MoU to bridge the skill gap and offer state-of-the-art industry attached postgraduate programmes.

The tie-up is bringing students niche world-class courses that can pave their future pathways in Biomedical Electronics, Power Electronics & Automation, and Machine Design & Robotics.

This program is aimed to provide industry-ready and socially sensitive holistic professionals who will be able to add value to themselves, their family, their place of work, as well as to the country.

This will also help create an ecosystem for skilling in Medical Electronics.

Students will get to learn from NTTF's 60 years' experience in providing world-class technical education along with the best infrastructure and educators from industry leader Skanray, having practical and direct Industrial exposure to build a career in the medical technology industry.

Get details of the course: https://www.nttftrg.com/blog/nttf-skanray-launching-post-graduate-diploma-in-medical-technical-field

Post Graduate Programmes offered:

Biomedical Electronics Power Electronics & Automation Machine Design & Robotics

Anyone interested to join the course needs to be a Graduate Degree holder in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Computer Science / Information Technology.

Intake : 10 students / Course only.

Course is scheduled to begin from September / October 2020. The duration of the course will be for two years.

Program location is Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mysore.

About Skanray

Skanray is a leading international healthcare technology company specializing in High Frequency X-Ray Imaging Systems, Critical Care, Dental Care, Primary Healthcare & Telemedicine devices.

The company's vision is to aid primary healthcare with products of international quality and performance at an affordable level to the rural population of the world. Skanray does that by combining the latest in technology with simplicity of design, innovation and high performance for efficient patient care. Skanray's products are designed to comply with international quality & safety standards such as UL, CE, FDA, ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and AERB.

www.skanray.com

About NTTF

Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) established in the year 1959 (Sec 8 organisation), spread across India in 16 states. NTTF has been contributing to technical skill development of Indian youth and nation building for the last 60 years. NTTF has PAN India operation in 60+ locations and trains 20,000+ students at any time. NTTF offers technical Short Term, Advanced Certificate, Diploma, Post Diploma and Postgraduate programs for the last 6 decades.

www.nttftrg.com

