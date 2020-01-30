Nucleus Software Announces Q3 FY 2020 Financial Results, Revenue Grew at 6% YoY

FinnOne Neo Cloud empowered NBFCs and HFCs to drive transformation in lending

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2019.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of FY2020 is at Rs. 130.3 crore compared to Rs. 122.9 crore in Q3 of the previous year. Revenue for the first nine months of FY20 is at Rs. 382.6 crore, against Rs. 357.0 in the corresponding nine months of FY19.

Mr. Vishnu R. Dusad (Managing Director, Nucleus Software) said, "Our ongoing investment in the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Digital and Cloud, continues to add value to our customers' business. Our market-focused, roadmap-driven approach ensures that our customers can take advantage of those enhancements quickly and easily. During the quarter, we showcased our solutions in a range of markets across the world, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Nigeria, and the Philippines. In cloud, we added 7 new customers and we were delighted to win the Best Lending Implementation Award by IBS Intelligence. Our Q3 performance is in line with our expectations and it reflects the continued strength of our business in India and internationally."

Financial highlights:

Consolidated results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2019

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs. 130.3 crore in comparison to Rs. 122.9 crore in the corresponding Q3 of the previous year

Product business revenue for the quarter was at Rs. 103.9 crore in comparison to Rs. 96.7 crore in the corresponding Q3 of the previous year

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs. 23.4 crore in comparison to Rs. 22.2 crore in the corresponding Q3 of the previous year

Net Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 23.2 crore in comparison to Rs. 20.7 crore in the corresponding Q3 of the previous year

Earnings Per Share for the quarter is at Rs. 7.99 in comparison to Rs. 7.14 in the corresponding Q3 of the previous year

Consolidated results for the nine months ended 31st December, 2019

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 382.6 crore in comparison to Rs. 357.0 crore in the corresponding nine months of the previous year

Product business revenue at Rs. 302.4 crore in comparison to Rs. 282.9 crore in the corresponding nine months of the previous year

EBIDTA stood at Rs. 61.9 crore in comparison to Rs. 63.3 crore in the corresponding nine months of the previous year

Net Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 60.9 crore in comparison to Rs. 57.5 crore in the corresponding nine months of the previous year

Earnings Per Share at Rs. 20.96 in comparison to Rs. 19.78 in the corresponding nine months of the previous year

Liquidity:

Cash and cash equivalents, including investments in debt schemes of mutual funds, fixed deposits with banks, tax free bonds and preference shares are at Rs. 531.9 crore as on 31st December, 2019, as against Rs. 506.1 crore on 30th September, 2019.

Business Highlights:

Gained 7 new customers for FinnOne Neo Cloud in India

Won 9 new product orders and added 8 new customers worldwide, during the quarter

9 product module implementations successfully went live across the globe

Appointed Prakash Purushottam Pai as Chief Evangelist Officer

as Chief Evangelist Officer Won the IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovation Award for 'Best Lending Implementation of FinnOne Neo' with Roha Housing Finance

Organized a roundtable in association with Dun & Bradstreet for the Banks & NBFCs, on 'Co-origination in Lending - The way forward' in Mumbai

Demonstrated insights on how the company helps leading organizations drive innovation at Vietnam Retail Banking Forum 2019 in Vietnam

Organized an industry roundtable for Banks & NBFCs on ' Profiting from digital in lending with cloud' in Mumbai

Profiting from digital in lending with cloud' in Mumbai Hosted an industry round table for Banks & NBFCs on 'The Road Ahead for Corporate Lending' in Lagos

Addressed the Mortgage Loans Innovation Conference in Singapore on 'Transforming Lending for Tomorrow - Going Beyond digital'

on 'Transforming Lending for Tomorrow - Going Beyond digital' Presented insights on how FinnOne Neo is helping banks and other financial services companies drive innovation in lending at the BFSI Innovation Summit 2019 in Indonesia

The global strength of employees at Nucleus Software as on December 31 st 2019 stands at 2125

About Nucleus Software:

Nucleus Software (BSE & NSE: NUCLEUS) is the leading provider of lending and transaction banking products to the global financial services industry. Its software powers the operations of more than 150 companies in 50 countries, supporting retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, Internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas. Nucleus Software is known for its world-class expertise and innovation in lending and transaction banking technology. It has two flagship products, built on the latest technology:

FinnOne TM 10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution.

10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution. FinnAxia TM , an integrated global transaction banking solution used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, liquidity management and business Internet banking services.

, an integrated global transaction banking solution used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, liquidity management and business Internet banking services. PaySeTM, the world's first online and offline digital payment solution designed and created with an aim to democratize money.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements: For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit: http://www.nucleussoftware.com/safe-harbor.

