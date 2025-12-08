Numeros Motors Ditches Surveys for 'Voicebox', Capturing Unfiltered Customer Insights for n-First Launch

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicebox (vbx.ai), the enterprise platform transforming how brands capture customer sentiment, today announced the successful rollout of its voice-first feedback technology with Numeros Motors. Following the launch of its new EV two-wheeler, n-First, Numeros Motors leveraged Voicebox to replace traditional surveys. With a seamless, speech-based feedback loop, Voicebox generated richer, more actionable, and real-time product insights.

In an industry heavily reliant on structured questionnaires and rehearsed answers, Numeros Motors sought a way to capture the raw, emotional reaction of customers who were experiencing the n-First for the first time. By integrating Voicebox, the Bengaluru-based Original Equipment Manufacturer allowed customers, dealers and distributors to simply speak their thoughts—no scripts, no filters, and no friction.

"How do you get honest product feedback? You stop asking for surveys," said Voicebox CEO Karan Gupta. "When Numeros Motors launched n-First, they didn't want sanitized data you get from a 1-to-10 scale. They wanted honest, instant, and unfiltered reactions. We provided the platform to make that happen."

The implementation has already yielded high-value qualitative data that goes beyond standard metrics. Customers are using Voicebox to leave detailed voice notes that capture the nuance of their experience:

"I love the sleek design."

"Those 16-inch wheels feel solid and stable."

"Finally—something that feels premium and practical."

"Sometimes the best data and most impactful insights come from a genuine conversation," added the Voicebox team. "By removing the keyboard and the questionnaire, Numeros Motors is hearing exactly what their riders feel, the moment they feel it."

This partnership highlights a growing shift in consumer analytics, where voice technology is being used to bridge the gap between brands and the authentic customer voice.

About Voicebox

Voicebox is a voice-led feedback platform that replaces friction-heavy surveys with natural voice interaction. By allowing customers to speak their minds freely, Voicebox captures deeper insights and sentiment that text-based forms miss. Visit vbx.ai to learn more.

About Numeros Motors

Founded in 2020 by Shreyas Shibulal, Numeros Motors is a Bengaluru-based Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) that designs and manufactures indigenous, multipurpose electric two-wheelers catering to diverse customer needs. The OEM has a 16-acre state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Narasapura near Bengaluru with an annual production capacity of 70,000 units. Numeros has successfully completed India's largest pilot test, covering 13.9 million kilometres — a first for any Indian OEM. Driven by innovation, Numeros Motors has filed over 300 intellectual property (IP) rights across mobility and utility platforms, with 113 granted. Numeros, Always Moving.

