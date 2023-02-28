NUUU Wins ET Ascent Award for New Age Fintech App

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NUUU has emerged as a winner to bag the prestigious ET Ascent Award for its innovative new age Fintech app. The prestigious ET Ascent award honors business leaders and organisations that have made outstanding contribution to the business world.

ET ASCENT- BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARDS for the 21st global edition & 6th India Edition 2023

The award was presented to NUUU at the ET Ascent Summit, which was held at TAJ Lands end, Bandra, Mumbai. The award recognizes the company's excellence in the development of its new age Fintech tech app, which was recently launched with a vision to bring premium features and investment options within the reach of retail investors.

NUUU's new age Fintech app offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of managing personal finances. It provides users with easy access to their accounts and allows them to track their investments, insurance and trades with just a few taps on their smartphones.

"We are thrilled to receive this award and to be recognized for our innovative work in the Fintech industry," said Dr. Dhruv, CEO of NUUU . "Our team has worked tirelessly to create this AToZ FinApp that simplifies the process of managing finances and helps its users achieve their financial goals."

The company has received widespread recognition for its new age Fintech app and continues to work towards improving the user experience and expanding its offerings.

About NUUU:

NUUU is conceptualised, developed and owned by Tecx Labs, located in Mumbai and headed by Dr. Dhruv Desai who holds an impressive academic and professional track record. Backed by two PhD's, Dr. Dhruv is leading the vision for the NUUU App . Termed as the AToZ FinApp, NUUU is an all-in-one finance app that will help retail investors make informed and empowered financial decisions, offering users online investments in Indian & global stocks, mutual funds, IPO's, tax planning, insurance stack and a host of other financial products.

