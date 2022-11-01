Nvizion Solutions Is Now an SAP® Silver Partner

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nvizion Solutions announced today that it has achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Nvizion Solutions provides to businesses using SAP solutions. Nvizion Solutions is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP Integration Suite and integrates with SAP Customer Experience.

"Today's announcement demonstrates that Nvizion Solutions is committed to providing customers with a rich digital commerce experience," said Manoj Bubna, CEO of Nvizion Solutions. "Through our SAP partnership, we will help empower customers to leverage SAP Customer Experience for faster and comprehensive digital commerce capabilities."

Nvizion Solutions achieved SAP silver partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications.

Nvizion Solutions helps to empower customers' businesses to create a fit-for-purpose modern roadmap and reduce the go-to-market time by leveraging the right expertise and accelerators to engage with customers. The alliance with SAP is an important milestone as it will bring nearly two decades of enterprise digital commerce integration experience. Nvizion Solutions is in a good position to assist existing and new customers on their digital commerce cloud strategy and roadmap because of its extensive B2B and B2C domain expertise and experience across several global projects.

About Nvizion Solutions

Founded in 2005, Nvizion Solutions is a full cycle digital transformation and consulting company helping organizations drive business growth and deliver exceptional digital experience.

Nvizion's team of digital experts has rolled out large scale, complex and high-performance commerce implementations to meet customers' growing needs.

With a global presence across the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and India, Nvizion, with its strategic planning process, understands customers business objectives and aligns them with a digital platform leading on the right path for digital transformation. Nvizion has been a partner of choice for many Fortune 500 customers globally that enable clients to successfully evolve and compete in the digital economy.

