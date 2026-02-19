NxtWave and Automation Anywhere Launch India's Largest AI & Agentic Process Automation (APA) Upskilling Initiative at India AI Impact Summit

The initiative will target over 1,00,000 learners; Automation Anywhere to provide paid internships; free learning content and enterprise tools to meet global AI demand

NEW DELHI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NxtWave, India's leading upskilling platform, and Automation Anywhere, a global leader in automation and artificial intelligence, today launched India's largest AI & Agentic Process Automation (APA) upskilling initiative. Unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit, this collaboration will help over 1,00,000 students and young professionals across India become next-gen AI innovators and builders as they develop critical agentic AI and APA skills.

The initiative scales a successful pilot (which trained over 7,000 students) into a national commitment: bringing knowledge-based AI mastery to 1,00,000 students in one year. This program goes beyond manual skill training, offering students end-to-end workforce development including:

Hands-on Enterprise AI: Direct immersion in enterprise-grade applied AI platforms, equipping them to solve real-world automation challenges for global businesses across sectors like banking, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Broad Access to APA: Open opportunities for young professionals (18-24), including undergraduates, to gain industry-relevant APA skills.

Free Learning Resources: Access to Automation Anywhere's advanced learning content and tools, removing financial barriers to AI education.

Structured Skill Development: NxtWave guides students through onboarding, engagement, and structured learning paths for effective skill building.

Paid Internships: Top performers can earn paid internships in India with Automation Anywhere's Sales Engineering and Professional Services teams.

Global Career Pathways: Building a sustained talent pipeline, directly aligning student skills with high-demand roles in the global industry.

"India's economy has long thrived on task-based outsourcing jobs. But AI is rapidly automating these roles, threatening to undercut the entire economy," said Neeti Mehta Shukla, Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer at Automation Anywhere. "That's why our partnership is so vital: we're preparing India's youth for the future. We're helping them transition from task workers to knowledge workers, equipping them to manage enterprise-level AI systems. Our goal is to ensure they secure lasting careers and build wealth, empowering them to lead and innovate in a world where work that once took weeks is now done in hours."

Through this initiative, students gain early exposure to agentic AI and automation, earning globally recognized certifications. This prepares them for roles across IT and within Automation Anywhere's client and partner network.

"At NxtWave, our mission is to directly connect student potential with industry needs. This initiative creates a future-ready talent pipeline, empowering India's digital economy and driving global enterprise transformation," said Rahul Attuluri, CEO and Co-Founder of NxtWave. "We are training undergraduate students with enterprise-grade APA technology, enabling them to solve real-world challenges with secure, governed agentic automation. This ensures India's youth remains competitive and thrives, transforming how businesses and nations operate globally."

This NxtWave–Automation Anywhere partnership bridges academic learning with enterprise AI tools and real-world projects. It will empower India's next generation of AI innovators and automation professionals, directly strengthening the nation's digitally skilled workforce.

About NxtWave Disruptive Technologies Pvt Ltd.

NxtWave is a leading EdTech platform that empowers learners with 4.0 industry-ready skills through hands-on projects, mentorship, and structured learning paths. With a focus on job readiness, NxtWave has helped thousands of students from diverse backgrounds launch successful tech careers in India and abroad.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. For more information, visit AutomationAnywhere.com.

