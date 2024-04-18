O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Spring 2024 Initiated with Focus on Six Themes

O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2024 is hosted by 20 companies and institutions across Asia , Europe and America, with more than 40 participants

, and America, with more than 40 participants The PlugFest focuses on six themes prioritized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE

The themes include O-RAN energy efficiency, O-RAN 4G/5G white-box hardware, and O-RAN Fronthaul testing

BONN, Germany, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN), fulfilling its mission to transform Radio Access Networks (RAN) to be open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable, started this year's first PlugFest – the O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2024.

O-RAN ALLIANCE PlugFest

O-RAN Global PlugFests are periodic events organized and co-sponsored by O-RAN ALLIANCE to enable efficient progress of the O-RAN ecosystem through well-organized testing and integration. PlugFest participants gain early experience with conformance, interoperability and E2E testing in cooperation with other industry players. Achievements made at O-RAN PlugFests pave the way to O-RAN certification, proving confidence in commercially available O-RAN products.

O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2024 focuses on six themes prioritized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, aiming to accelerate commercialization of O-RAN products and solutions from diverse vendors around the world. These themes are:

O-RAN Energy Consumption, Efficiency and Savings Testing – carried out at five PlugFest venues

O-RAN E2E Deployment Templates, DevOps, and Test Automation – carried out at four PlugFest venues

Demonstration of consistent and repeatable open fronthaul testing in multiple labs – carried out at four PlugFest venues

O-RAN System Testing with Layer 1 Acceleration – carried out at two PlugFest venues

O-RAN White-box Hardware diversity ecosystem – carried out at one PlugFest venue

Open Fronthaul Transport Testing with multiple O-RUs – carried out at one PlugFest venue

O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2024 engages 20 hosts with over 40 companies and institutions that announced participation at the event.

Hosts of O-RAN Global PlugFest Spring 2024 include:

Asia & Pacific OTIC in Singapore in cooperation with North American OTIC in Boston Area ( Northeastern University ) in USA

& Pacific OTIC in in cooperation with North American OTIC in ( ) in USA Auray OTIC and Security Lab in Taiwan

Digital Catapult in UK

EURECOM in France

Japan OTIC in Japan

OTIC in Korea Telecom in South Korea

Kyrio OTIC in USA

LG Uplus in South Korea

Nakao Lab in Japan

in Joint North American PlugFest in USA with University of New Hampshire , AT&T, DISH, NIST, Northeastern University , Rutgers University /WINLAB, University of Utah , and Verizon

, AT&T, DISH, NIST, , /WINLAB, , and Verizon XNET in cooperation with Asia & Pacific OTIC by ritt7layers

The PlugFest is scheduled to finish and results to be announced at the beginning of June 2024.

"O-RAN ALLIANCE continues to organize its global PlugFests to facilitate the progress of open RAN industry from specifications to commercialization," said Brian Daly, Co-chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee, and AVP, AT&T Services Inc. "PlugFest themes chosen by operators help to focus efforts on accelerating commercial readiness of priority areas. We welcome high interest from the O-RAN ecosystem to participate and make progress in testing and integration at O-RAN PlugFests."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390450/PlugFest.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334141/O_RAN_logo_Logo.jpg