OCI N.V. statement on NNS

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OCI Global

29 Jun, 2026, 11:57 IST

AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") and is publishing it for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement

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OCI N.V. statement on NNS
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OCI N.V. statement on NNS

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Annex – NNS Press Release of 29 June 2026 announcing update on the voluntary public offer

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Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001670/OCI_statement_NNS.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg

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