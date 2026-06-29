AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) confirms that it has received the attached statement from NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS") and is publishing it for information purposes only, without comment or endorsement

Important information

View PDF OCI N.V. statement on NNS

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Annex – NNS Press Release of 29 June 2026 announcing update on the voluntary public offer

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001670/OCI_statement_NNS.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000170/OCI_Global_Logo.jpg