Octave Launches New Brand Built Around Unleashing Intelligence at Scale

Drawing on decades of expertise, the potential Hexagon spin-off helps organizations navigate uncertainty and manage change across the world's most critical infrastructure

HYDERABAD, India, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octave, the potential software spin-off from Hexagon AB, today unveiled its new brand identity, marking a major step toward its transition into an independent company. Comprised of Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial divisions, alongside the Bricsys, ETQ and Projectmates businesses, Octave's brand signals a clear vision of purpose and mission to unleash intelligence at scale.

Octave Logo

The new brand unifies a market-leading portfolio that solves and simplifies complexity across the entire lifecycle, from design and build to the operation and protection of people, property, and assets.

"Octave exists to help customers make better decisions when complexity is high and the stakes matter," said Mattias Stenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Octave. "We aren't just launching a logo; this is a commitment to help organizations achieve the outcomes that matter most. When failure isn't an option and success is essential, Octave provides the clarity and accountability leaders need to realize their most critical outcomes."

Industrial and infrastructure organizations are facing escalating complexity and uncertainty across their operations. Today's leaders face a world of operational chaos, fragmented systems and data they can't trust.

Octave meets these challenges by transforming fragmented data into decisive action, helping leaders cut through the noise and turn unpredictability into a competitive edge.

The Octave portfolio is powered by domain-specific artificial intelligence that helps organizations achieve crucial outcomes across the lifecycle that were previously difficult to address.

By connecting the flow of data into one contextualized platform and leveraging domain specific artificial intelligence, Octave solutions provide the intelligence required to optimize performance across four core pillars:

Design: Supports 3D modeling, engineering analysis, simulation and geospatial intelligence. Allows teams to create information-rich digital representations that serve as the basis for downstream activities.

Build: Connects engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, and commissioning workflows. Octave solutions coordinate materials, track progress, manage changes and improve cost and schedule predictability.

Operate: Unifies operational data, historical information, maintenance activities, quality systems and worker tools. This enables real-time insight, predictive intelligence, and improved asset and system performance.

Protect: Elevates public safety, physical security and industrial cybersecurity. This includes incident response, emergency management, situational awareness, digital security and regulatory compliance.

As part of Octave's new brand, the company also launched its new website, octave.com, and a social media presence to bring to life how Octave supports critical assets and people across the globe.

The spin-off of Octave remains subject to an ongoing separation process and final approval of the board and shareholders, as well as other conditions, consents and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurances a separation, spin-off or listing will occur.

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle — Design, Build, Operate and Protect — where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923400/Octave_logo.jpg