Octillion Achieves Solar-Powered Manufacturing at EV Battery System Facility in India

California-based Octillion is committed to maximum sustainability across its EV battery system lifecycle.

Pune, India factory manufactures next-gen battery systems for electric vehicles of all types for the Indian automotive market.

New solar panel installation brings Octillion's Pune facility's solar capacity to 545MWh of annual energy production—and 100% carbon neutral.

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octillion announces the successful completion of a facility-wide conversion to solar energy at one of its three battery system manufacturing factories in India. This achievement furthers Octillion's mission-driven commitment to the full life cycle of its electric vehicle (EV) battery systems, establishing a factory that now operates on 100% carbon-free power.

Paul Beach, Global President of Octillion, commented, "India's electric vehicle market is accelerating rapidly, and we're committed to ensuring this growth is truly sustainable. By converting our manufacturing to solar power, we're closing the loop—producing the clean energy storage solutions of tomorrow, using clean energy today. This is just the beginning of our journey toward our goal of carbon-neutral operations across all our India facilities by 2027."

This facility marks the first of Octillion's factories to achieve full conversion to 100% solar energy. This milestone anchors a larger, comprehensive sustainability initiative aimed at making all of the company's India-based facilities carbon neutral via solar power generation by 2027.

This is an impressive achievement, considering the facility is approximately 8,200 square meters—roughly the size of two football pitches. The factory generates 3GWh of total annual battery capacity for India's fast-growing electric vehicle market. Its new rooftop solar installation will provide approximately 545MWh of dedicated clean energy annually, fully covering the facility's entire power requirements.

Inaugurated in June 2023, the Pune facility began its solar conversion in June 2024 and achieved full operational status by July 2025—just 13 months later.

"Accelerating cleaner, more efficient transportation in India is central to our mission as a global battery company," said Nikhil Parchure, Senior Vice President at Octillion. "With three large-scale battery manufacturing facilities in India, two in Pune and one in Gujarat, Octillion is uniquely positioned to serve the fast-growing needs of India's electric vehicle sector; in volume, cost, and convenience. Over the last decade, we have created a robust national supply chain that India's automotive sector can rely on."

Continued, Parchure, "We will continue to advance our efforts in India and globally by providing cutting-edge, safe battery systems, working to leave the least environmental impact possible in the transportation sector."

About Octillion Power Systems

Octillion, headquartered in Richmond, California, is a Tier 1 supplier of advanced high-density energy storage systems focused on the electrification of passenger cars, trucks, and buses. With 10 global manufacturing facilities worldwide, Octillion has delivered more than 2 million EV batteries to the global EV market, 33 billion kilometers driven on its systems, and over 16.55GWh of delivered energy in 2024. Octillion is a turnkey battery supplier for the transportation market providing its customers with a bridge from design to mass-scale manufacturing. Octillion products undergo a robust design process, including extensive thermal modeling, fully integrated battery management systems, and a standardized production process that offers a customized-package solution. Learn more at www.octillion.us.

