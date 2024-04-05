Offering a paradigm shift in the industry, PRAO is committed to offer exclusive Fashion Jewellery at an affordable price

With Introducing timeless Fashion Jewellery in an economical price bracket, PRAO introduces a paradigm shift in the industry, solidifying its position as a trailblazer

NEW DELHI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing PRAO , a dazzling intersection of lustre and fashion. PRAO redefines fashion jewellery by seamlessly merging elegance and outstanding craftsmanship, attracting both discerning eyes and fashion-forward souls. At PRAO, each piece of jewellery reflects the passion for creative excellence and customer satisfaction, with over 108 experts, designers, and stylists working together to create them.

At PRAO, excellence is more than just an objective; it is embedded in all they do. From the detailed craftsmanship to the creative designs, each curation goes through a comprehensive 5-step quality check, ensuring unparalleled precision and excellence in every way. Despite the commitment to affordability, they do not cut corners in the exquisite craftsmanship, artistic expression, and unparalleled design which is the essence of the brand.

The ISO 9001:2015 accreditation and 24-hour nationwide shipping window demonstrate the steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction. PRAO's adornments transcend passing trends, embodying a perfect blend of classic elegance and contemporary allure.

At PRAO, the vision goes beyond creating excellent jewellery; they want to build a vibrant community of designers and style enthusiasts. The platform serves as a discovery hub, bringing together new and experienced designers with unique viewpoints. They strive to inspire individuals by providing an assortment of styles, materials, and trends, in addition to establishing a collaborative environment that values creativity and self-expression.

"At PRAO, we are driven by our unwavering passion to uncover the pinnacle of fashion jewellery design. We firmly believe that jewellery transcends mere adornment; it serves as a profound means of self-expression, a mirror to individual style, and a canvas for boundless creativity," said Mr. Deepak Verma, Spokesperson for PRAO.

About PRAO:

PRAO represents unparalleled quality and unmatched customer satisfaction in the fashion jewellery industry, producing one-of-a-kind designs in American Diamond (AD) that reflect the modern style. Our objective is clear: to provide jewellery that is not only affordable but also unrivalled in quality, innovation, and standard. Each piece goes through an extensive 5-step quality check and a 100% quality control process to ensure precision and excellence in all aspects. PRAO isn't just about fashion jewellery; it's an experience — a legacy of everlasting elegance and style. When you choose PRAO, you're not just adorning yourself with jewellery; you're embracing a commitment to excellence, fashion, and timeless allure.