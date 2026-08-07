Office assets lead real estate investments across APAC and India in H1 2026, accounting for over 40% of total inflows in India: Colliers

APAC investments reach USD 105 billion in H1 2026, the strongest first half since 2022

Capital deployment in office assets across APAC markets touch USD 40.2 billion during H1 2026

Capital remains focused on most liquid markets such as Australia, China, Japan & Singapore

In India, investors are increasingly expanding beyond office assets into mixed-use developments & alternative assets

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific's real estate market recorded its strongest first half since 2022, with investment activity reaching USD 105 billion in H1 2026 as cross-border capital returned and investors deployed capital across a broad mix of markets and sectors.

According to Colliers' latest report, Asia Pacific Capital Markets Snapshot H1 2026, there is renewed confidence in the region's liquidity, transparency and long-term growth prospects.

Badal Yagnik, CEO & Managing Director at Colliers India

During H1 2026, office assets continued to lead investment activity across the APAC region including promising markets such as India. The office segment alone witnessed investments to the tune of USD 40.2 billion in the first half of the year, reinforcing its position as the region's preferred asset class. Retail and industrial assets followed, attracting USD 26.7 billion and USD 22.8 billion, respectively, as investors capitalized on evolving consumer demand and logistics growth. Meanwhile, data centers strengthened their appeal as an emerging institutional asset class, securing USD 6.7 billion in H1 2026.

Capital flows remain focused on core assets, especially within the office segment

"Office assets continue to attract significant investor interest, supported by broadening demand across multiple occupier segments and strong traction in GCC space uptake as well. In India, during H1 2026, the office segment drove capital deployment, accounting for over 40% of overall investments, primarily led by domestic investors. The segment is expected to remain the key driver of real estate investments in coming years, supported by strong demand and growing prominence of office REITs, as leading developers increasingly monetize operational assets and recycle capital into new opportunities," said Badal Yagnik, CEO & Managing Director, Colliers, India.

Since 2022, the office segment in India has cumulatively witnessed close to USD 14 billion of investments, accounting for 40-50% of the overall capital deployment each year. However, investors are increasingly targeting mixed-use developments and alternative assets to diversify exposure across India's growing real estate market, with foreign capital continuing to drive long-term interest beyond traditional office, residential, industrial & warehousing and retail segments.

Capital is concentrating in APAC's deepest and most liquid markets

Interestingly, both China & Japan attracted more than USD 25 billion in investments each during the first six months of 2026, while Australia recorded USD 15.8 billion, reinforcing their positions as key destinations for global capital. Singapore emerged as the region's other standout performer, with USD 14.1 billion in transactions already exceeding its full-year 2025 total.

Interestingly, China continues to be dominated by local players while foreign owners are still focused on divestment. Together, these markets – Australia, China, Japan & Singapore accounted for a substantial share of APAC investment volumes and reinforced the importance of liquidity in investor decision making.

"The first half of 2026 marks an important turning point for Asia Pacific real estate investment. The region's strongest first-half performance since 2022 demonstrates that investors are increasingly confident in APAC's ability to deliver liquidity, transparency and sustainable growth. Capital remains active in the region and is increasingly being deployed back into traditional sectors such as office, retail and industrial, while investors continue to target structural growth themes including data centers. This broader mix of capital deployment is helping drive transaction volumes higher across Asia Pacific," said Theo Novak, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Colliers, Asia Pacific.

Domestic investors drive real estate investments in India during H1 2026

While foreign investors led real estate acquisitions across most APAC markets, domestic investors have emerged as the primary drivers of India's real estate investment market in H1 2026. Domestic capital deployment in India rose 80% year-on-year, accounting for approximately 57% of total inflows. Foreign investor sentiment also strengthened during the period, with overseas capital inflows rising 24% year-on-year, contributing around 43% of total investment in India. The combination of strengthening domestic participation and returning foreign capital has created a well-balanced investment ecosystem, providing momentum for sustained real estate investment activity in the coming quarters.

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