OKEx lists FLOW, the crypto behind NBA Top Shot NFTs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of FLOW, the native asset of the Flow blockchain. Flow is a decentralized blockchain platform created for gaming and non-fungible token use cases. It's already home to an NFT making mainstream headlines — NBA Top Shot. OKEx is one of the first exchanges in the world to offer FLOW trading, which launches today with three trading pairs.

Developed by Dapper Labs — the team behind another wildly successful digital collectibles DApp, CryptoKitties — the Flow blockchain provides the foundation for a new generation of digital assets, games, and dApps, including NBA Top Shot.

Officially licensed by the National Basketball Association, NBA Top shot is currently pushing NFTs to mainstream adoption, already reaching more than $45 million in sales over the past 24 hours alone. Just last week, one blockchain-based collectible "Moment" — 13-second video of star player Zion Williamson — sold for a massive $100,000.

Spot trading of FLOW against USDT will go live at 5:00 pm UTC today, Feb. 23, with trading against ETH and BTC opening one hour later. Deposits of FLOW were available from 3:00 am UTC today, and withdrawals will open at 10:00 am UTC on Feb 24, 2021.

Flow is a blockchain protocol designed to scale in order to support DApps with mainstream demand. Smart contracts on Flow are written in the widely-used Cadence programming language and power applications that can reportedly serve billions of people.

Developed and tested in collaboration with several top-name global partners, including the NBA, Samsung and Warner Music Group, Flow is now open for anyone to develop decentralization applications. Flow lets developers build new crypto-powered businesses, creating new unique digital assets that can be traded on open markets.

Commenting on today's listing of FLOW, OKEx CEO Jay Hao stated:

"It's extremely exciting to see so much innovation in the NFT field and real progress being made to allow decentralized applications to scale to accommodate mainstream use. We are also proud to add that as one of the first exchanges to offer FLOW trading, we continue to strive to ensure a rewarding and enjoyable experience for our users.

Flow is already proving to be a fast and secure platform for developers to create a whole host of games, digital assets, and consumer applications on, and will undoubtedly play a large role in taking NFTs – and crypto – to the mainstream, as we're already seeing with NBA Top Shot."

