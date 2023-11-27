OKX Officially Launches Crypto Exchange and Web3 Wallet in Brazil

Brazilian Real on-ramp capabilities also now available to users

SAO PAULO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today officially launched its crypto exchange and Web3 wallet platform in Brazil, providing Brazilian users with a trusted, secure gateway to decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto trading. With the launch of the OKX platform in Brazil, Brazilian Real fiat-on ramp capabilities are also now available to users.

OKX Exchange offers Brazilian users a powerful platform to trade hundreds of cryptocurrencies and provides users with advanced crypto features including staking rewards and DeFi integrations.

Also available on the platform is OKX Wallet, a Web3 wallet that provides access to a user-friendly, secure self-custody portal to access and manage DeFi products, trade NFTs, use of decentralized apps (dApps), and more. It's the first wallet to feature both Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and Account Abstraction (AA) features, which paves the way for wider adoption among less technical users.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "We're excited to officially launch our localized platform and services in Brazil, which represents the largest cryptocurrency market in Latin America. Our exchange now offers BRL rails, deep liquidity, tools, security and transparency that Brazilian traders want. Our OKX Wallet provides simplified access to DeFi, NFTs, dApps and more. We look forward to driving innovation and growth of the Web3 and crypto economy with millions of users as the market matures in Brazil."

A recent study commissioned by OKX Brazil of both crypto and non-crypto users found that security is currently a top concern for crypto users in Brazil. A vast majority of 92% of respondents expressed a need for clear and transparent information about the security of their investments, and 86% agreed that Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) can positively contribute to the legitimacy and maturity of the cryptocurrency market.

OKX leads the industry in security with monthly, on-chain Proof-of-Reserves reports verified via zk-STARKs cryptography, with the latest report showing 12.5 billion in primary assets backing user assets by 103%.



OKX Brazil General Manager Guilherme Sacamone said: "OKX is committed to helping Brazil reach its enormous potential as a leader in the adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance in the Web3 universe. For this reason, we delivered a comprehensive platform that combines global crypto excellence with user experience specifically tailored to the Brazilian market. We know that Brazilians expect fast and liquid trading, along with a secure self-custody wallet solution, all in one app. Given the results of our recent survey, we also recognize that security and transparency are top priorities for crypto users in the country. Therefore, OKX provides its trading solutions with the best security features, such as our robust Proof of Reserves program."

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

