Olectra showcased its innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), one of India's leading electric bus manufacturers and a pioneer in electric mobility, transformed transportation in the country with its focus on sustainable solutions. The company displayed its innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, India's premier platform for mobility advancements. At this event, Olectra aimed to build brand visibility, network with industry leaders, and form key partnerships.

Unveiling of New Olectra e-bus models and Blade Battery Chassis at Bharat Mobility Gobal Expo 2025.

Olectra displayed its latest products, including the Blade Battery Chassis, a redesigned 12-meter Blade Battery Platform, and newly styled 9-meter City and 12-meter Coach buses. These products reflected Olectra's commitment to providing efficient and eco-friendly public transport options.

Blade Battery Technology

A highlight of Olectra's innovations is the Blade Battery, developed by BYD. Known for its safety and performance, this battery has passed rigorous tests, including nail penetration and furnace trials, without any fire or explosion.

The Blade Battery provides 30% more energy storage, enabling these buses to travel up to 500 kilometres on a single charge. Its compact and lightweight design improves space efficiency and vehicle stability. With a lifespan of over 5,000 charge cycles, it is a durable and reliable choice for electric vehicles.

While speaking at the launch event of Blade Battery platform, Olectra's Chairman & Managing Director - Mr. K.V. Pradeep said "Like every ambitious venture, we started small, but our dreams were never to settle. From our humble beginning with an order for just 6 Electric buses to our latest milestone of 5,150 Electric buses, the growth has been nothing short of extraordinary. This journey has been fueled by a shared commitment to transforming emission-intensive transportation into a cleaner, more sustainable industry. The challenges are many, but we at Olectra are committed to taking them head-on with innovation, collaboration, and determination."

The Blade Battery is just the beginning. We are constantly exploring new ways to improve, innovate, and push the boundaries of what is possible in the electric mobility industry. Our focus continues on increasing our manufacturing and enhancing our technology capabilities.

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all our business partners, vendors, and shareholders who have been with us on this incredible journey. It is your trust and collaboration that have enabled us to reach this stage, and together, we will continue to build a future that's cleaner, greener, and more sustainable."

Features of New Olectra Buses

Olectra's buses are designed with advanced features to enhance passenger comfort and safety. These include fully digital instrument panels, Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS), real-time Vehicle Tracking Systems (VTS), and Reverse Park Assist Systems (RPAS).

For passengers, amenities like USB charging ports, roof-mounted air conditioning, and cantilever seats ensure a comfortable journey. In-wheel motors and advanced braking systems deliver a smooth and safe ride.

Safety and Comfort as a Priority

Passenger safety and comfort are at the core of Olectra's design philosophy. Features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), GPS tracking, and CCTV cameras ensure robust safety measures. Air suspension and kneeling mechanisms offer smooth rides and easy boarding for everyone, including specially-abled passengers. Wheelchair ramps and inclusive designs make these buses accessible to all.

Driving India's Green Mobility Journey

With over 2,200 electric vehicles (as on 30th September, 2024) operating across India, Olectra has redefined public transport. These buses have travelled more than 30 crore kilometres, reducing CO2 emissions by over 2.7 lakh tons. This impact is equivalent to planting 1.24 crore trees, showcasing Olectra's commitment to environmental conservation.

By replacing diesel buses with electric ones, Olectra has saved about 10 crore litres of diesel. This shift has reduced reliance on fossil fuels, cut operational costs, and significantly improved urban air quality, positively impacting greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.

One of Olectra's greatest achievements is securing the world's largest electric bus order for 5,150 buses from MSRTC, Maharashtra. Additionally, its electric tippers are revolutionising industries like construction, roadwork, and mining by providing noise-free and pollution-free alternatives.

Olectra's buses are operational in 10 states and 1 union territory, offering eco-friendly travel solutions to millions of passengers. These buses are manufactured in Hyderabad, Telangana, at a state-of-the-art facility equipped with advanced technology and strict quality standards.

A Greener, Sustainable Future

Olectra is not just manufacturing electric buses; it is driving meaningful change. With each innovation, the company reinforces its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

Olectra Greentech Limited is leading India's transition to a cleaner, healthier future. By setting new benchmarks in green mobility and continually pushing boundaries, Olectra is paving the way for a brighter tomorrow - one green kilometre at a time.

About Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra)

Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) – part of the MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. Its products are in line with the Government of India's initiative towards clean transportation solutions. OLECTRA plays a key role in the Indian market.

