Omega Healthcare Processes 60 Million Transactions with Enterprise AI and Automation from UiPath

Omega Healthcare Named UiPath AI25 Award Winner at UiPath FORWARD

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, announced that it is transforming operations for Omega Healthcare, a global leader in revenue cycle management, healthcare and clinical enablement services, through AI-powered automation.

The award recipient is Vijayashree Natarajan, SVP & Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare.

Omega Healthcare was named an UiPath AI25 Award Winner at UiPath FORWARD, UiPath annual gathering of global AI and automation experts. The annual award program identifies the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as a strategic change enabler to accelerate bigger and bolder outcomes.

"We are honoured to be an AI25 Award Winner again this year, following the recognition last year as an inaugural AI10 Award Winner," said Vijayashree Natarajan, SVP & Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare, who accepted the award at FORWARD. "We continue to innovate through our close collaboration with UiPath to harness the full power of automation, AI and generative AI to ultimately deliver significant outcomes for our customers."

UiPath also included Omega Healthcare in its Gallery of Customer Achievement, featuring Omega Healthcare President Sumit Sachdeva highlighting the Company's transformative AI-powered automation journey.

As part of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy, Omega Healthcare uses the UiPath Platform, including the AI Trust Layer and security governance features, to securely optimize workflows, enhance business value, stimulate growth, and increase profit margins for its clients. The UiPath platform enables Omega Healthcare to leverage advanced AI capabilities while ensuring transparency, security, compliance, and ethical governance in all automated processes, driving significant operational efficiencies and improved outcomes across its services.

With the adoption of UiPath, Omega Healthcare significantly streamlines its internal processes and sets a new standard in health documentation management. In just four years, UiPath automations have processed more than 60 million transactions at Omega Healthcare.

"Omega Healthcare is committed to pioneering technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to deliver superior care while boosting financial performance. Together with UiPath, we are establishing an AI-driven ecosystem that realizes the full potential of healthcare for our customers," said Rajusiva Arunachalam, VP, Head of Automation & AI at Omega Healthcare.

Turning AI potential into tangible business outcomes

UiPath AI and automation is instrumental in helping Omega Healthcare address the challenges associated with the high-volume and high-intensity process of customer correspondence.

By leveraging the capabilities of UiPath Document Understanding, Omega Healthcare applies AI to automatically extract data from various document types. Automation frees Omega Healthcare's medical specialists from time-consuming administrative tasks to allow them to focus on delivering strategic outcomes for customers.

The integration of Generative AI-powered automation enables Omega Healthcare to achieve its strategic goals, including improving operational efficiency, reducing claim denial rates, and enhancing patient engagement.

"AI-powered automation can help organizations streamline workflows and drive efficiencies, which has huge benefits such as substantial cost savings, improved accuracy, and increased productivity," said Mark Gibbs, President, International at UiPath. "We are proud to enable the digital transformation journey at Omega Healthcare and look forward to working closely together to continue delivering the strongest outcomes for its customers."

Toward a shared automation vision for the future

After implementing UiPath, Omega Healthcare is experiencing a 100% increase in worker productivity and a 40% reduction in time spent on documentation tasks, monthly savings of 6,700 worker hours, a 50% reduction in turnaround time, and an impressive process accuracy of 99.5%. These improvements not only enhance operational efficiency and cost savings for Omega Healthcare's customers, but also deliver a 30% return on investment within the first year.

UiPath is also playing a crucial role in supporting Omega Healthcare's mission to enhance revenue cycle outcomes for its customers through the Omega Digital Platform. This platform is designed to assist healthcare organizations in streamlining workflows and improving financial performance by leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning, and natural language processing. Omega Healthcare aims to utilize the UiPath AI Trust Layer to develop custom AI/ML models that optimize end-to-end automation processes, further enhancing the platform's capabilities.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare Management Services™ (Omega Healthcare) empowers healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care while enhancing financial performance. We help clients increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient-provider-payer experience through our comprehensive portfolio of technology-enabled and clinically led managed outsourcing solutions. Leveraging the Omega Digital Platform (ODP), customers benefit from the Company's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, robotic process automation (RPA), bots, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), to drive greater efficiency and accuracy. Omega Healthcare has 30,000 employees across 14 delivery centers in the United States, India, Colombia, and The Philippines. For more information, visit www.omegahms.com .

About the UiPath AI25 Awards

The UiPath AI25 Awards acknowledge customers using AI and automation to supercharge productivity; transform customer and employee experiences; deliver substantial return on investment; and support corporate, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Customers across the globe were invited to submit applications detailing how they have used AI and automation to redefine what's possible—not just in business, but in the way we work and live. The 25 winners were selected by a panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation, and results of their UiPath use case.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to enable autonomous processes and smarter decision making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

