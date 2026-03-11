OMRON Charts Data-Driven Path to 2030 for India Business

Medium-term plan emphasizes "Trusted Growth", "GEMBA DX", and portfolio restructuring, positioning India as one of the focus regions in OMRON's global transformation strategy.

KYOTO, Japan, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation (TSE: 6645) recently announced its medium-term roadmap, Shaping the Future 2030 (SF2030) 2nd Stage, outlining a strategic path to return to sustainable growth led by devices and transform into a data-driven "GEMBA DX (on-site digital transformation) company." Covering the period through 2030, the plan combines offensive investments in 13 focus businesses with defensive structural reforms to rebuild the company's portfolio and strengthen execution capability.

OMRON Solutions at its Automation Center India.

"Trusted Growth reflects our strong desire to deepen the relationship of trust with our customers and once again achieve strong growth in order to transform ourselves into GEMBA DX company," said Junta Tsujinaga, President & CEO, OMRON Corporation. "GEMBA DX fuses and multiplies high-quality data obtained from devices, which is one of OMRON's strengths, with other data from the field, utilizing knowledge to convert this data into something of value. We aim to use this data to provide data services that solve our clients' essential problems."

Key Strategic Pillars of SF2030 2nd Stage

1. Rebuilding the Business Portfolio: OMRON has designated 13 focus businesses (mainly Industrial Automation)— including Controllers, Sensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, and Energy Storage Systems, alongside data service businesses such as Industrial Automation Data Solution and Digital Health—as growth drivers. By 2030, approximately 70% of investments will be directed toward these areas.

2. Transformation into a GEMBA DX Company: To become a Gemba DX company, OMRON will leverage its three core strengths: a globally deployed portfolio of high-market-share devices; deep customer insights and data from on-site collaboration with customers; and proprietary technology that transforms this data into actionable, value-creating intelligence.

India as a Key Growth Engine

India is identified as a significant driver of global sales growth under the plan, with tailored strategies across key business segments:

Industrial Automation: OMRON targets a Revenue CAGR of +12.0% in India through FY2030. The key initiatives include capturing investments in expanding sectors such as automotive, electronics, medical infrastructure and food & household goods production.

According to Sameer Gandhi, Managing Director, OMRON Automation, India, "As India aims toward increasing the manufacturing sector's contribution to GDP from the current 12–15% to 23% over the coming decades, OMRON is committed to supporting this national ambition through advanced automation and comprehensive DX solutions. By enabling manufacturers to build safer, more efficient, and globally competitive operations, we aim to strengthen the country's industrial ecosystem."

Healthcare: OMRON aims to outperform the Indian market by targeting 10% growth, compared with the industry's approximately 8%. Hiroshi Ogawa, Managing Director, OMRON Healthcare India, said: "With a large population affected by hypertension, India offers potential for deeper market penetration. OMRON is strengthening its presence through a "Made in India" manufacturing structure, while leveraging its strong brand equity, product accuracy, and endorsements from key opinion leader physicians to strengthen trust and expand adoption."

