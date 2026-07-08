On Doctor's Day, 150 clinicians come together to launch Magnet Hospitals, 8 facilities across Bangalore

- Magnet Hospitals aims to create healthcare access through a 1,200-bed platform across Bangalore in the next 24 months

BENGALURU, India, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnet Hospitals announced the launch of its doctor-led hospital network on Doctor's Day (July 1, 2026) with an aim to improve transparency, trust and compassion. Established by a distinguished healthcare executive, Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, along with health entrepreneurs, Magnet Hospitals is building a new healthcare system where doctors and nurses, are not just healthcare providers but also co-owners.

Dinesh Madhavan, Aindrita Ray, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar at Magnet Hospitals launch

Launched on Doctor's Day, the network begins operations with 8 hospitals located across Bengaluru, under a unified platform. These hospitals are in Langford Town, Electronic City, Jayanagar, Arakere, Jigani, Jalahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout and Nagarbhavi. Upcoming are two greenfield projects in Kalyannagar & Varthur.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, Managing Director, Magnet Hospitals, said, "Healthcare has always been built on trust. Today, patients feel disconnected with the care they receive. Magnet Hospitals is founded on these four pillars, viz, Trust, Transparency, Compassion & Clinical Outcomes. For the first time, doctors and nurses will be co-owners, thereby creating a healthcare ecosystem where every clinical decision is based on what's best for the patient. We will leverage Made-in-India technologies and medicines, thereby helping reduce healthcare costs while maintaining high standards of clinical excellence."

Chief Guest, Ms. Ashwini Puneet Rajkumar, Prominent Film Producer and Philanthropist, said, "Providing access to quality healthcare to the economically weaker sections of society has been my long-cherished goal. It is such a pleasure to announce the launch of Magnet Hospitals, co-founded by group of healthcare entrepreneurs. What's more endearing is the fact that Magnet Hospitals has set up a charitable venture that shall help the needy under the aegis of Magnet Foundation that will offer 15 beds in total across Bangalore on charitable basis. We are fortunate that this venture has started in a city that is close to my heart, Bangalore."

Magnet Hospitals will be the first hospital network in India to introduce a unique a co-ownership structure giving clinicians and nurses clinical equity in the holding company. This structure aims to enhance care delivery to patients by linking it to better clinical outcomes while providing medical professionals with greater ownership and accountability. In the next 24 months, the network intends to recruit over 200 clinicians while expanding its presence to 12 locations and approximately 1,200 beds across Bengaluru.

The network is also investing in technology-enabled care delivery, partnering with leading medical technology companies, and an Agentic AI platform to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance patient experience.

About Magnet Hospitals

Founded by Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, Magnet Hospitals intends to reshape patient care through a relentless focus on Trust, Transparency, Compassion, and Clinical Outcomes. Built and operated by clinicians, Magnet Hospitals empowers doctors and nurses with clinical equity and leadership roles to co-create a doctor-led network of hospitals across Bengaluru. In addition to adopting and following national guidelines and accreditation frameworks, Magnet Hospitals has developed its own proprietary standards of accreditation and quality to ensure consistent excellence.

Media Contact: 20:20 MSL – Mahesh Babu (9844379722 | [email protected])

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003804/Launch_of_Magnet_Hospitals.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3003805/Magnet_Hospitals_Logo.jpg