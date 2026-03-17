On National Science Day, ASM Group of Institutes Achieves World Record in AI Training Across Campuses

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ASM Group of Institutes

17 Mar, 2026, 12:05 IST

AI Fest 2026 Concludes with Historic Announcement by Chairman Dr. Sandeep Pachpande

PUNE, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark celebration of innovation and applied science, the ASM Group of Institutes concluded its ambitious ASM AI Fest 2026 on National Science Day (28th February) with the announcement of a historic achievement — a World Record for conducting large-scale AI training simultaneously across all ASM campuses.

ASM received the World Record for 'Largest Multi-Campus AI Skill Workshops Conducted Across Multiple Venues', marking a historic benchmark in coordinated AI education at scale.

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ASM Group of Institutes Sets World Record on National Science Day 2026 for Largest Multi-Campus AI Skill Workshops
ASM Group of Institutes Sets World Record on National Science Day 2026 for Largest Multi-Campus AI Skill Workshops

The announcement was made by the Jury team from World Records India during the Grand Finale ceremony attended by ASM Chairman, Trustees, Directors, Principals, faculty members, and key stakeholders from across the ASM Group of Institutes.

Marking National Science Day — a day that commemorates India's scientific spirit and discovery — ASM chose to celebrate not just theory, but execution. The AI Fest, which began on 9th February with a simultaneous Digital Twin keynote address by Dr. Pachpande, evolved into one of the largest coordinated AI literacy movements undertaken by an educational group in India.

By the Numbers:

  • 150 AI Skill Workshops Conducted
  • 100+ AI Professionals and Expert Faculty Engaged
  • 6,000+ Students and Staff Participated
  • 50 AI Competitions Organized
  • 2,000+ Students Competed in AI Competitions

Over the course of 15 days, students underwent immersive AI training sessions covering practical tools, real-world applications, and emerging AI technologies. Faculty members developed implementation-driven AI use cases and research initiatives, while administrative teams explored AI-enabled process optimization across campuses.

"This World Record is not about numbers; it is about collective transformation," said Dr. Sandeep Pachpande during his concluding address. "On a day when the nation celebrates science, ASM celebrates applied science at scale. We have demonstrated that when institutions align vision with action, transformation becomes measurable."

The concluding ceremony featured a high-impact visual recap of the ASM AI Fest 2026's journey, followed by the formal World Record recognition and institute-wise felicitation.

With this milestone, ASM has positioned itself among the pioneering education groups in India to institutionalize AI adoption at scale.

As Dr. Sandeep Pachpande stated, "This is not our destination — it is our foundation. ASM's AI journey will continue from awareness to adoption, and from adoption to leadership."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935657/ASM_Campus_World_Record.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606560/5867806/ASM_Group_Logo.jpg

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