One Health Assist Targets ₹100 Crore Revenue by 2025, Plans for 50 Offline Stores Across India

Pan-India Rollout with Franchise Model Across Major Cities Fuels Growth Strategy

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Assist, a leading HIPAA-compliant preventive healthcare ecosystem, has unveiled ambitious plans to redefine healthcare accessibility in India. With a revenue target of ₹100 crore in its first year of operations, the company will be seen leveraging its innovative omnichannel model to create a seamless blend of technology and physical infrastructure.

As part of its aggressive expansion strategy, One Health Assist plans to establish 50 brick & mortar stores across urban and semi-urban markets by 2025 including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gujarat and more. These stores will follow a robust franchise model which is designed with low capital requirements and high ROI potential. This approach enables rapid market entry and operational scalability, ensuring faster store launches while expanding consumer reach in smallest of towns too. The first wave of expansion has commenced in Ahmedabad, with Hyderabad and Delhi following suit, solidifying the company's foothold in key regions.

"At One Health Assist, we are not just building a healthcare brand; we are creating an integrated health & wellness ecosystem that redefines how healthcare is delivered and consumed by urban and rural India," said Davinder Bhasin, Founder of One Health Assist. "Our ₹100 crore revenue target and the 50 stores roll out plan is more than a milestone – it is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the scalability of our vision. By combining cutting-edge technology with a robust physical presence, we aim to make healthcare accessible, reliable, and personalised for every individual."

Co-founder of One Health Assist, Karan Arora emphasised the strategic focus on innovation and market penetration: "Our hybrid stores are not merely locations; they represent a new paradigm in healthcare delivery. By leveraging AI, centralized systems, and a deep understanding of consumer needs, we are setting a new standard for accessibility and convenience. Our franchise model is a testament to our commitment to scalability and creating sustainable opportunities for partners."

The rollout of these stores along with the aggressive marketing and online presence is projected to expand One Health Assist's consumer base in 2025-26 catering to over 1 million customers annually. With its deep integration of technology and services like the proprietary OneHealth Locker, the company aims to drive adoption of preventive healthcare in tier 2 and 3 cities, areas that have traditionally been underserved.

This move is also expected to significantly enhance accessibility to preventive healthcare services across diverse geographies. The physical stores will act as wellness hubs offering teleconsultations, real-time inventory updates, and AI-driven personalised care solutions. These efforts will not only help bridge the digital divide but also provide trusted, face-to-face interactions that many customers value in healthcare services.

Operating across more than 1,500 pin codes with 90+ partner brands, 50 doctors, and 85 wellness experts, One Health Assist is well-positioned to deliver an all-encompassing healthcare experience. With plans to further enhance its technological backbone by integrating wearables, IoT, and blockchain-based data security, the company is setting new benchmarks in preventive healthcare.

As One Health Assist continues to scale its operations, its emphasis on consumer-centric solutions, affordability, and convenience underscores its commitment to transforming India's healthcare landscape. By blending the best of digital and physical realms, the company is paving the way for a healthier, more inclusive future.