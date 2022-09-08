One of World's most prestigious half marathon is now Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Vedanta to be title partner of the marathon for next 5 years

#RunForZeroHunger movement aims to make India malnutrition free

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian conglomerate Vedanta Limited announced its support for distance running as it inked a five-year deal as the title sponsor for the world's prestigious Delhi Half Marathon, promoted by Procam International. The World Athletics Elite Label Race will now be known as Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Along with this, the natural resources major will also be a Social Connect Partner to the Mumbai Marathon and the Bengaluru Marathon.

At the announcement of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022 (L to R) Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International, Akarsh Hebbar, Global Managing Director of Display and Semiconductor Business, Vedanta Limited, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited and Anil Singh-MD, Procam International

With transformation for a sustainable future at the heart of its business operations, Vedanta's commitment to giving back to society has been a part of its core ethos.

Vedanta's flagship social impact initiative Nand Ghar, a modernized anganwadi program, is fast transforming the lives of women and children across the country. Aimed at eradicating malnutrition from the country, Vedanta's #RunForZeroHunger is a mass movement to create awareness to make sure that no child goes to bed hungry.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has been a catalyst for transformation. The event is cemented on five key pillars — health & fitness, communal harmony, philanthropy, a boost to Indian athletics, and pride & prestige to the host city. Each of these pillars has grown into testimonies of success with tangible results. Be it encouraging an active lifestyle, women empowerment, harnessing an entire ecosystem around running, to creating a springboard for Indian middle and long-distance runners with representation and laurels at the international level. Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is one of the largest sporting platforms for philanthropy and inclusivity that brings together the community at large.

The union of Vedanta and the Delhi Half Marathon accelerates the ability of both to be a catalyst for change and positive impact.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, said, "It's a matter of great pride for us to be a partner for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. We strongly believe that India's rise will be fueled by our strong and healthy countrymen. The prestigious marathon celebrates the spirit of communities coming together for catalyzing social impact. As part of our commitment to create a malnutrition free India, our Nand Ghars are working towards impacting lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women across the country. To further this mission, we are calling each one to #RunForZeroHunger - Together we can make it happen."

Over the past 5 years, Vedanta, through its various social impact initiatives, has touched the lives of around 42.3 million people across close to 1300 villages in the country, spending around Rs. 2000 crores towards socio-economic development in India. The Anil Agarwal Foundation, philanthropic arm of Vedanta, has pledged Rs 5,000 crore over next 5 years to strengthen the rural communities through a sustainable and inclusive growth model.

Anil & Vivek Singh, Promoters, Procam International, said: "It gives us immense pleasure to welcome on board Vedanta as our Title Sponsor for the Delhi Half Marathon. The natural resources major has chosen distance running to make its mark on our country's sporting landscape. Vedanta has been at the forefront of social initiatives and paved the way for the development of our nation. Now with the addition of sport, together we will continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as a harbinger of change."

The 17th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held in the Indian capital on 16th October 2022. The event will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and registration for both the physical and virtual races opened on Friday, 2nd September 2022. For more details, please log onto vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in

ABOUT VEDANTA

Vedanta Limited is one of the world's leading natural resouces company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports.

For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com

ABOUT PROCAM INTERNATIONAL

Since its inception in 1988, Procam International has been the driving force behind the growth and development of sports management in India. Founded by Anil and Vivek Singh, Procam is India's premier sports management company and is involved in live events, sports consultancy, and live television production.

Pioneers of the distance running revolution in India, Procam International's Big 4 – Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, and Tata Steel Kolkata 25K are global leaders in their respective distances. They have ushered in a running revolution, that has helped to redefine, the health, fitness, and charity paradigm of India.

Procam also promotes India's largest virtual run, Sunfeast India Move As One. Launched in 2020, the event has community and fitness as its main pillars.

