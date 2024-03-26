oneZero and TRAction's Enhanced Integration for Trade Reporting Solutions

BOSTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, and TRAction, a leading provider of trade reporting service, have announced a new enhancement to their existing integration.

TRAction, which specialises in regulatory reporting to simplify compliance for brokers, offers its clients a range of pre-built integrations with trading platforms to help minimise the manual processes involved in their daily reporting obligations, including new requirements such as the EMIR Refit, as well as the upcoming ASIC and MAS rewrites.

TRAction

The recent integration seamlessly extracts trade data directly from oneZero's cloud-based business intelligence toolkit, Data Source, allowing for automated, efficient compliance.

Through leveraging oneZero's robust trade and quote data series, TRAction can now streamline the regulatory reporting process, ensure accurate data submission, and reduce the operational burden for clients that is associated with meeting existing and new reporting requirements.

Quinn Perrott, co-CEO, TRAction, commented:

"TRAction Fintech is pleased to expand its partnership with oneZero and continue our commitment to simplifying trade reporting. By leveraging the power of oneZero's technology we continue to provide our clients with a solution that streamlines their reporting processes and addresses the evolving complexities of trade reporting in today's landscape."

Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder, oneZero, commented

"As a market-neutral technology provider, our aim is to provide transparency and control to clients throughout the trade lifecycle, and that includes providing data accessibility to the range of vendors with whom our clients choose to work. For years oneZero has operated as an industry leader through building our liquidity-neutral EcoSystem on behalf of our clients.

This enhanced integration with TRAction demonstrates how our accessible data framework provides the flexibility for our clients and partners to seamlessly access the trade data needed to drive value not only at the point of transaction, but in post trade as well. The integration makes the process of providing consistent, robust reporting effortless for clients and gives them the assurance they require in the changing regulatory landscape of 2024 and beyond."

About TRAction

TRAction is already a major provider of regulatory reporting solutions globally, with over 700 firms across Europe, UK, Australia, Singapore and Canada already relying on its services.

TRAction is a full-service regulatory trade reporting business, with the following core services: 1. Data extraction and conversion to the trade repository format. 2. On-boarding and submission of trades to an approved trade repository or Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) and 3. Understanding the trade reporting rules and how they practically apply for firms.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source - three components that together provide a complete solution for trade execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

