Onfleet Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Smart Logistics Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in AI-Enabled Automation and Delivery Operations Optimization

This company is recognized for its innovation in smart logistics, leveraging AI-enabled automation and optimization to enhance reliability, visibility, and efficiency in delivery operations.

SAN ANTONIO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Onfleet has been named the 2026 North American Company of the Year in the smart logistics industry for its outstanding achievements in scalability, consistency, visibility, efficiency, and reliability. This recognition highlights Onfleet's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Onfleet excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer value, adaptability, and reliability, Onfleet has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving last-mile logistics landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-powered orchestration and delivery execution capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across complex delivery environments.

Innovation remains central to Onfleet's approach. Its suite of delivery management software and AI-powered orchestration platform addresses the full spectrum of last-mile delivery needs, offering enhanced route optimization, real-time visibility, streamlined dispatching, customer communication, and data-driven operational intelligence. The capabilities enable organizations to improve delivery execution while maintaining control, flexibility, and performance consistency.

"Instead of attempting to build every adjacent capability in-house, the company integrates with specialized providers across areas that complement delivery execution, such as commerce connectivity, payments, and courier access. This approach allows Onfleet to remain focused on the last-mile functions most critical to operational performance while giving customers access to a broader set of capabilities through a more connected system," according to Kiran Unni, Vice President, Industrial Technologies at Frost & Sullivan.

Onfleet's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced tools, and maintaining high levels of operational reliability, the company continues to satisfy the needs of its expanding customer base. Its partner-aligned ecosystem and focus on adaptable deployment models have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse delivery operations.

Frost & Sullivan commends Onfleet for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of smart logistics and driving tangible results at scale. "The operators running mission-critical last-mile delivery, from regulated pharmacy and medical logistics to time-sensitive B2B and direct-to-consumer fulfillment, don't get to choose between a private fleet and a courier network. They run both, and they need a platform built for that reality from the ground up. That's what Onfleet has spent a decade doing, and it's the work this recognition reflects."

- Andrew Travis, CEO

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Onfleet

Onfleet is the AI-powered orchestration platform for businesses that run hybrid last-mile delivery operations across private fleets, contracted couriers, or both. The platform unifies route optimization, automated dispatching, real-time tracking, customer notifications, proof of delivery, and analytics in a single system, giving operators full visibility and control across every order, driver, and partner. Built for demanding, high-volume environments, Onfleet scales across teams, locations, and regions, and is SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant with a complete chain of custody for regulated and high-value deliveries. Native connectors and a robust API integrate Onfleet with existing order management, e-commerce, and point-of-sale systems. The platform serves regulated and high-stakes delivery operations across industries including pharmacy and medical logistics, food and beverage, retail and e-commerce, and B2B distribution. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Onfleet has powered more than 400 million deliveries across more than 90 countries.