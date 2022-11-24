Online Training & Certification Courses on Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning by Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, DIAT, Pune

More than 1600 candidates trained in the advanced skills to fulfil the demands of R&D and Industry in India

PUNE, India, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a Self-reliant India, to fulfil demand of highly skilled Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security professionals in the country, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, DIAT, Pune is conducting the nationwide Online Training and Certification Courses (OTCC) in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML). The School of Computer Engineering and Mathematical Sciences of DIAT has completed two batches of these courses and more than 1600 candidates are successfully trained and certified. The 3rd batch of AI & ML course is on-going.

Now DIAT is launching next batches of 16-weeks Online Course on Cyber Security, and 12-weeks Online Course on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML) in December 2022. The Graduating students, professionals, or any graduate person can apply for these courses. The enrolment depends on qualifying the online entrance test which is free. Detailed information about the courses is available on the DIAT website at https://www.diat.ac.in/online-certificate-courses/. Registration for the free entrance exam are open till 13th Dec 2022. Interested candidates may apply at: https://cdn3.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/32306/79204/Registration.html

The sessions are delivered by the eminent faculties and scientists from DIAT, DRDO, Industry, and renowned Universities. The objective of the courses is to impart the essential knowledge of Cyber Security and AI & ML to serve the needs of multidisciplinary research ongoing in different research labs and industries in the country. These courses contribute to the 'Skill India Mission' and 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' to train the professionals with Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning skill-sets. The courses on Cryptography and Cyber-Physical Systems are in pipeline as well.

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, DIAT, Pune is a unique Research University associated with the Defence Research and Development Organization, Ministry of defence, Government of India, engaged in developing indigenous contemporary Defence technologies. It offers PG programmes in areas of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Defence Electronics Systems, Navigation Systems, Air Armament, Robotics, Embedded Systems, Sensor Technology, etc. The courses are designed to cater the requirements of Defence Services; to provide technological solutions to optimise combat battlefield effectiveness; and above all to produce a qualified manpower which will be an instrument for building a strong indigenous technology in India.

