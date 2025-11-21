ONLY REIMAGINES THE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE AT DLF MALL OF INDIA, NOIDA

NOIDA, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLY has reopened its DLF Mall of India store with a refreshed, modern design that reflects the brand's latest global concept. The revamp brings a sharper aesthetic, an elevated denim experience, and a smoother, more intuitive shopping flow.

The new layout is designed for effortless browsing, featuring fresh visual cues, elevated mood imagery, and look-based styling displays. It also highlights the latest seasonal collection and the brand's signature denim edits through a more immersive storytelling approach.

Spread across 2,331 sq. ft., the store follows ONLY's newest concept layout with optimised zoning across key categories and trend stories, making it easier than ever to discover the newest fits, silhouettes, and everyday essentials.

With a seamless shopping flow, fresh drops on display, and a space designed to inspire, the revamped store brings a renewed energy to the ONLY experience. Step in and experience the new vibe for yourself.

Address: C116B, Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

About ONLY:

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way! Fashion is her passion – a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes, feels, and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim. ONLY India currently has 62 exclusive brand outlets & and 329 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India:

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 47 countries through more than 3,100 chain stores and own approximately 2,200 of these stores, while the other stores are operated by partners. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, Selected, JACK&JONES Junior & VERO MODA Girl. BESTSELLER India currently has 256 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1519 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

