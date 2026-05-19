Ooma Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in POTS-Replacement Solution Innovation

Recognized for its innovation and customer-oriented approach in delivering reliable, scalable POTS-replacement solutions that enhance operational visibility and control.

SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Ooma has been honored with the 2026 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the POTS-replacement industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Ooma's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on connectivity and cloud communications services, Ooma has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in analog replacement and cloud-managed services have enabled it to scale effectively across North America. Ooma's integrated model—combining hardware, connectivity, voice services, and centralized management—positions it as a trusted provider for organizations navigating the transition away from legacy POTS infrastructure.

Ooma's suite of cloud communications and connectivity solutions addresses a broad spectrum of communications modernization needs, offering reliability, simplicity, flexibility, and compliance. Ooma AirDial® exemplifies this innovation by delivering a purpose-built solution for mission-critical applications, such as fire alarms, elevators, emergency phones, fax, and point-of-sale systems. Ooma's most recent innovation, POTSTracker, continuously monitors copper‑discontinuance filings, maps them to customer locations and numbers, assigns urgency, and delivers alerts and analytics to help organizations proactively plan POTS migrations before disruption--extending AirDial's value upstream by reducing risk, improving prioritization, and accelerating large‑scale deployments.

By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service and centralized administration through advanced management portals, and maintaining high levels of service availability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding customer base. Its customer-oriented, data-driven approach ensures that product enhancements are aligned with real-world operational requirements, improving manageability and reducing complexity for organizations.

"Ooma AirDial® offers a powerful and practical path for organizations transitioning away from POTS lines. Built specifically to eliminate the limitations of analog connectivity, the solution is easy to implement and manage, and cost-effective at scale. AirDial delivers the security, compliance, and functional robustness required to support critical devices," states Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan.

"Frost & Sullivan's recognition underscores what enterprises are already experiencing: legacy POTS infrastructure is reaching the end of the road. Built as part of Ooma's broader communications platform, AirDial helps organizations modernize critical connectivity with a more reliable, scalable, and future-ready solution," states Jim Gustke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Ooma.

Frost & Sullivan commends Ooma for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the POTS-replacement industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma's award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.