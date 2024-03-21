OpenStamp raises seed round led by Animoca Ventures and with participation from KuCoin Ventures and others

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenStamp, a comprehensive one-stop service platform built on the STAMP Protocol, which is known for its robust security within the Bitcoin ecosystem, announced today it has completed a seed round capital raise valuing it at approximately US$50 million.

The OpenStamp seed round was led by Animoca Ventures and also included KuCoin Ventures, MH Ventures, VitalTao Capital, Lotus Capital, Brotherhood Ventures, Blue Node Capital, D64 Ventures, Luminescence Capital, Spicy Capital, Halvings Capital, SPEC Capital, and YM Capital.

As a pioneer leader in the SRC ecosystem, OpenStamp offers various products including its Mint/Deploy service, SRC-20/SRC-721 Marketplace, Indexer, Explorer, and Launchpad.

OpenStamp will use the new capital to expand and refine its platform as it continues to serve its users while contributing to the growth of the SRC ecosystem.

OpenStamp, a leading one-stop service platform developed on the STAMP Protocol, is widely recognized for its robust security and dependability within the Bitcoin ecosystem. With a focus on innovation, OpenStamp offers a diverse range of products tailored to meet the needs of blockchain enthusiasts and stands as a pioneering force in propelling the SRC.

In addition to its flagship services such as Mint/Deploy, SRC-20/SRC-721 Marketplace, Indexer, Explorer, and Launchpad, OpenStamp is dedicated to continuous improvement, striving to introduce cutting-edge features and functionalities.

In its relentless pursuit of innovation, OpenStamp is poised to revolutionize Bitcoin transactions with its upcoming BTC Layer 2 solution. Leveraging the groundbreaking technologies of Nervos CKB and the RGB++ protocol, this solution utilizes the UTXO Stack based on the underlying technology of CKB. By introducing complex programmability to Bitcoin, OpenStamp empowers developers to build innovative applications directly on Bitcoin's Network. To learn more, visit openstamp.io (https://openstamp.io) or follow on X(Twitter).

