OpenTeQ introduces Innovative Emerging Technology Solutions for enterprises

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTeQ, (ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 compliant) Global Digital solutions & IT services firm announced its new Integrated Technology solutions for the customers. The IT solutions will help businesses in modernizing their operations by integrating software and systems to meet the technological needs.

OpenTeQ, with over a decade of experience, offers a wide spectrum of services and solutions like development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance & testing, digital engagement, data & analytics, and cloud-enabled IT operations. With these services, all enterprises can streamline their business processes and create business models to meet changing market needs.

Speaking about the new IT Solutions, Mr. Narendra Anumolu, Director, OpenTeQ Technologies said, "As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads enterprises need to focus on digital transformation and smart use of IT services. With our new Integrated solutions, we can confidently help enterprises modernize workloads and enabling digital acceleration thereby increasing productivity and reducing IT costs. As an organization, we want to be the trusted technology partner delivering the best-suited technology consulting and services to empower our clients."

OpenTeQ's services include application, development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance & testing, digital engagement, data & analytics, and cloud-enabled IT operations. The objective is to also enable clients to draw deep insights and predictive analysis in real-time to uncover new business opportunities, increase operational efficiencies, empower employees, and offer a better experience to their customers.

OpenTeQ works the entire product lifecycle starting with prototyping to development, testing, sustenance & maintenance. The solutions enable agility, scalability, and operational effectiveness to build a digital roadmap. The company services include UI/UX - Design, Cloud Engineering, Microservices & Containerization, Security, Engineering Analytics, AI/ML, Predictive Analytics, DevOps - Consulting and Implementation, Robust Test Automation, Mobility, and Artificial Intelligence. OpenTeQ works with industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, Education, Travel & Hospitality, E-commerce, manufacturing providing them strategic directions and services.

About OpenTeQ -

OpenTeQ is a professional IT Services firm with global reach, and deep expertise in offering IT Consulting, Technology Solutions and Digital Transformation.

As a software and system integration company, we feature a variety of IT services to meet the technological needs of our customers. Services we offer include application development and integration, business processes services, engineering services, quality assurance & testing, digital engagement, data & analytics, and cloud-enabled IT operations.

OpenTeQ is the trusted technology partner of businesses worldwide enabling them to leverage IT as a strategic asset. Empowered by industry expertise, technical excellence, and trusted services. We have been able to nurture success in multiple technologies and verticals. Our hybrid mix of onshore, near shore and offshore engagement ensures outsourcing succeeds where others fail.

