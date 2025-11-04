OpenText Strengthens India Leadership with Appointment of Sanket Atal as SVP, Engineering & Country Head India

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), a global leader in secure information management for AI, today announced the appointment of Sanket Atal as Senior Vice President, Engineering and Country Head, India.

The appointment underscores OpenText's growing commitment to India as a strategic hub for innovation, engineering excellence, and AI-driven growth. In this role, Sanket will be responsible for the India engineering organization, fostering collaboration across OpenText's global product and technology teams to accelerate the company's next phase of transformation.

"OpenText is entering an exciting new chapter as we expand our engineering depth and innovation capacity in India," said Savinay Berry, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer, OpenText. "Sanket's deep experience in leading large-scale technology operations and cultivating high-performance teams will help accelerate our AI-driven growth and global innovation from India."

With more than 25 years of leadership experience, Sanket brings a strong track record of scaling operations and fostering innovation across global technology organizations. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, Operations & Technology at Salesforce India, where he played a pivotal role in positioning India as a global hub for talent and innovation. His career also includes leadership roles at Intuit, Oracle, MakeMyTrip, and CA Technologies, where he built and scaled engineering organizations recognized for innovation, culture, and technical depth.

"OpenText is at the forefront of secure information management and AI innovation," said Sanket Atal. "I am thrilled to join at such an exciting time in the company's journey and look forward to building on India's strong foundation to power global innovation, strengthen delivery, and shape the future of intelligent information management."

OpenText is deepening its investment in India's innovation ecosystem by:

Expanding cross-functional collaboration across product, engineering, and operations.

Elevating hiring standards and growing leadership pathways.

Simplifying organizational structures for greater accountability and speed.

OpenText's operations in India remains a cornerstone of OpenText's global innovation strategy—powering secure, AI-driven solutions that redefine the future of work.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a leading Cloud and AI company that provides organizations around the world with a comprehensive suite of Business AI, Business Clouds, and Business Technology. We help organizations grow, innovate, become more efficient and effective, and do so in a trusted and secure way – through Information Management. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com.

