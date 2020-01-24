OPPO's New Sleek F15 Goes on Sale Starting Today

Priced at INR 19,990/-, OPPO F15 gives stylish design a whole new meaning

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently launched OPPO F15 is going on sale starting today in India. OPPO's latest design marvel, OPPO F15 comes in a sleek design at just 7.9mm thick and weighs only 172gms. The new powerhouse by OPPO comes with a laser light-reflective back cover which adds to the overall aesthetics of the OPPO F15. Equipped with a 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quadcam, OPPO F15 is the ideal smartphone for consumers who like to Flaunt their style.

Specifications OPPO F15 Appearance Size: 160.2mm×73.3mm×7.9mm Thickness:7.9mm Screen 16.2cm, 2400*1080, 20:9, FHD+ AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass 5 Color Lightening Black, Unicorn White Rear Quad Camera 48MP Quadcam: 48MP (F1.7) Main, 8MP (F2.25) Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Lens, 2M (F2.4) Mono Lens, 2M (F2.4) Portrait Lens; 3-8m Macro w/ Autofocus; Front Camera 16MP, f/2.0 Core Hardware RAM: 8GB 3-Card Slot can support up to 256 GB OS ColorOS 6.1.2 Charge 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge Battery 4000 mAh Others In-Display Fingerprint 3.0 TYPE-C, USB 2.0 Nano-SIM card/Nano-USIM card

OPPO F15 stands out for its minimalistic light-weight design, 48MP Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quadcam, VOOC 3.0 Flash charge and Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 all packed in a sleek 7.9 mm thick Polycarbonate body. Taking the legacy forward of the well-appreciated F series, OPPO F15's Ultra Wide-Angle Macro Quad Camera delivers superior shots. Using its four-in-one-pixel combination technology, its 48MP rear camera sensors are designed to capture sharper images with greater detail. The Wide-Angle mode allows users to directly autofocus using the Macro lens and get clear pictures of objects as close as 3cm. At the front, OPPO F15 features a 16MP selfie camera with a f/ 2.0 aperture. The latest algorithm behind the AI Video Beautification feature applied both at the front and back cameras, provides a customized analysis of every face. OPPO F15 is available in an 8+128GB storage variant for superior performance and will be sporting two exciting colours- Lightening Black and Unicorn White which is inspired by the reflection of sunlight on water. The smartphone supports VOOC 3.0 flash charge backed by a massive 4000 mAh battery for an uninterrupted user experience. The 6.4inch Full HD AMOLED screen in OPPO F15 comes with 5th Generation Corning® Gorilla® Glass.

OPPO F15 is equipped with an MTK P70 processor which ensures a spectacular lag-free gaming experience along with enhanced camera capabilities.

Starting today till 31st January 2020, customers can avail Zero Down payment EMI options on Bajaj Finserv and get 10% cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI and Consumer Loans. ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards holders and YesBank Credit cardholders can avail 5% cashback on EMI Transactions. Also, the company is offering one time screen replacement starting today till 26th January, 2020. Customers can also avail exciting EMI options from Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Financial Services. Jio customers can enjoy a 100% additional data plan with OPPO F15.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer the best in class services. The brand started the era of Front beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.

SOURCE OPPO