Optum pledges ₹11 crores towards fight against COVID-19

"The COVID-19 public health emergency has compounded the many challenges faced by India's frontline health workers and vulnerable residents experiencing loss of income; our efforts are aimed at these sections," said Ritesh Talapatra, Managing Director of Optum Global Solutions (India).

Of the committed ₹11 crores, Optum has contributed:

₹4,65,18,775 to the Prime Minister's CARES Fund to support the affected citizens, including migrant workers

₹2,30,00,000 to the Chief Minister Relief Fund - Government of Telangana, to extend a helping hand to the poorest of the poor who are in distress

₹2,30,00,000 to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund, Government of Haryana to support the citizens who are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

₹2,20,50,000 to the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) India , to improve the capacity of government labs for the diagnosis of COVID-19 through supply of essential equipment and consumables

"We hope that our contributions to the Prime Minister's CARES Fund, Chief Minister Relief Fund for the Government of Telangana, Haryana Corona Relief Fund, for the Government of Haryana and partnership with FIND India will provide critical aid to those that need it most," said Nishid Sachdeva, Vice President Operations and Country Lead - Optum Global Solutions (India).

"FIND is committed to strengthening India's laboratory diagnostic network to allow rapid scale-up of the country's response to COVID-19," said Dr. Sanjay Sarin, Country Head, the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) India. "We would like to thank Optum for their generous contribution as building lab capacity is needed more than ever to reduce the spread of disease and flatten the curve."

About Prime Minister's CARES Fund

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund was created to secure funds focused on COVID-19 response. For more information, visit https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/about-pm-cares-fund/

About Chief Minister Relief Fund - Government of Telangana

The Chief Minister Relief Fund is intended to extend a helping hand to the poorest of the poor who are in distress due to reasons such as health problems which require expensive medical care, loss of life of kin & kith, loss of properties and sources of livelihood due to unforeseen incidents such as natural calamities etc. For more information, visit https://telangana.gov.in/cm-relief-fund

About Haryana Corona Relief Fund, Government of Haryana

The Haryana Corona Relief Fund is intended to extend support to the people of Haryana who are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit https://haryanacmoffice.gov.in/haryana-fights-corona

About the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND)

The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) is a global non-profit organization driving innovation in the development and delivery of diagnostics to combat major diseases affecting the world's poorest populations. To learn more, visit https://www.finddx.org/at-a-glance/

About Optum

Optum is a leading health services innovation company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. With approximately 190,000 people worldwide, Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and has been operating in India for more than 10 years. For more information, visit www.optum.in



