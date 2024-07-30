Opus Technologies to Establish a large-scale Offshore Development Center for Leading Global FinTech Provider

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Technologies, a renowned player in the financial technology solutions sector, has been chosen by a leading Fortune 500 global payments and financial technology provider to set up an expansive Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Pune, India. This significant partnership underscores Opus Technologies' reputation for delivering superior and innovative solutions in the FinTech space.

Praveen TM, CEO of Opus Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Our global FinTech client, who recognizes the value we offer, has awarded us the establishment of this state-of-the-art Offshore Development Center. This ODC will be a dedicated hub, housing an impressive team of skilled Payment and FinTech professionals. This facility will foster seamless collaboration between our teams and provide a platform for cutting-edge payment solutions."

The new ODC will be a center of excellence, focusing on various payment and banking technologies. It will provide 24/7 production support, covering crucial areas like issuing, acquiring, device development and certifications, and AI-powered automation testing. This initiative will enhance the operational efficiency and technological capabilities of Opus Technologies' esteemed client.

Praveen TM further elaborated, "The ODC strengthens our relationship with our marquee client and positions us as a go-to partner for innovative solutions in the financial technology sector. This success opens doors for more business opportunities as a trusted partner in the industry."

This collaboration not only highlights Opus Technologies' technical expertise but also their commitment to delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients. The dedicated ODC will be pivotal in driving the client's strategic objectives forward. The establishment of this new ODC is a testament to their ability to provide top-notch solutions and reinforces its status as a trusted partner for FinTech innovation.

As Opus Technologies embarks on this exciting venture, it remains focused on leveraging its deep industry knowledge and technical prowess to deliver unparalleled value. This milestone further cements Opus Technologies' position as a key player in the global FinTech arena, driving forward the future of financial technology.

About Opus Technologies:

With nearly three decades of experience, Opus Technologies is a global provider of outcome-driven payment strategies. Opus combines its deep technology proficiency with unmatched domain expertise in payments and FinTech to deliver unparalleled quality and value in its work.

Visit https://opustechglobal.com/ to learn more. Follow Opus on LinkedIn .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915707/Opus_Logo_Logo.jpg