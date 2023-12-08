OrangeX Unveils $5M Innovation Fund, Accelerating Support for Bitcoin Ecosystem Growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to unveil its $5 million Innovation Fund. Designed to bolster the Bitcoin ecosystem and propel blockchain innovation, the Fund's core focus is on investing in promising projects within the Bitcoin ecosystem, including Ordinals Protocols and BRC-20 standard tokens.

In the dynamic landscape of the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem, various features and functionalities are continually reshaping its potential. Notably, the BRC-20 token standard has emerged as a key player, attracting significant attention.

Recognizing the surging demand and immense potential of BRC-20 standard token projects, OrangeX's Innovation Fund stands ready to provide crucial capital and infrastructure support to empower the community in building a resilient and flourishing Bitcoin ecosystem.

Exciting Bitcoin Ecosystem Initiatives

OrangeX is proud to introduce a range of products and services tailored for the Bitcoin ecosystem and projects, catering to user preferences. Key offerings include:

Bitcoin-based Token Trading: Facilitating the listing and trading of Bitcoin-based tokens. ORDI, the largest BRC-20 token, is now available on both OrangeX Spot and Perpetual Contracts.

Providing valuable insights and analytics on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Bitcoin Ecosystem Token Launchpad: Offering a fair and efficient token distribution service for promising Bitcoin ecosystem projects with financial, technical, and marketing assistance. Share early ecosystem returns with a larger customer base. Interested project owners can contact [email protected] for more information.

OrangeX CEO, Alexandra K, expressed confidence in the potential of outstanding Bitcoin Ecosystem projects. He stated, "These projects not only stand to receive financial backing from OrangeX but also gain access to a suite of services, resources, and connections available through our platform. With these tools, we believe our supported projects will thrive, succeed, and have a positive impact on the world."

Empowering the Bitcoin Ecosystem: OrangeX's Pioneering Role

Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, remains the bedrock of blockchain finance. Every trading platform benefits from the development of Bitcoin. If there is no Bitcoin, cryptocurrency exchange will no longer exist. With 15 years since its inception, the Bitcoin revolution continues to unfold, presenting a dynamic and evolving ecosystem. Anticipate groundbreaking innovations that will redefine possibilities.

As a central figure in this domain, every cryptocurrency exchange is urged to actively contribute to the ongoing development of the Bitcoin ecosystem. OrangeX, as a trailblazer, introduces the Innovation Fund, a platform committed to integrating Bitcoin ecosystem products. This initiative aims to address user needs in exchanging, managing, and investing in Bitcoin-based projects.

OrangeX invites collaboration from institutions, communities, and projects to join forces in propelling the growth and diversification of the Bitcoin ecosystem. Together, let's forge a future where Bitcoin is more accessible, versatile, and inclusive – ensuring its enduring significance in the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain-based finance.

About OrangeX

Founded in 2021 in Seychelles, OrangeX stands as a worldwide cryptocurrency trading platform renowned for its cutting-edge technology, proficient team, and seasoned financial knowledge. With more than 1 million active users, OrangeX has built a comprehensive product line, dedicated to empowering investors to make a better future. OrangeX futures trading offers 3 service options: USDT-M Perpetual Contracts, One-Click Copy Trading and Powerful API. According to Coinmarketcap(CMC) and CoinGecko, OrangeX Spot now supports over 100 coins with approximately 130 trading pairs.

For more information, please visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | CoinMarketCap | CoinGecko

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]