Orchids The International School partners with Times of India Parenting to launch 'Parentology' to empower new-age parents

NEW DELHI, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchids The International School, one of India's leading K12 school chains, launches 'Parentology' in collaboration with Times of India Parenting. The initiative aims at engaging parents by offering inspiring, practical and relevant content that spans everyday parenting wisdom. The campaign's overarching vision is to 'engage, empower and inspire parents through a dynamic multi-channel narrative that blends practical guidance with meaningful cultural conversations'.

This collaboration also reflects the progressive, child-centric philosophy of Orchids The International School, known for its contemporary teaching approach and commitment to nurturing emotional, academic and creative growth, as well as critical thinking. Through this association, Orchids brings its expertise, educator perspectives and student-driven storytelling to a national audience, strengthening its presence as a next-generation education leader.

Sharing an insight into the initiative, Naresh Ramamurthy - National Academic Head at Orchid The International School - said, "Parenting isn't easy. With changing times and a glut of information and ChatGPT becoming our go-to guide for ill-summarised parenting advice, it becomes very important for parents to get genuine, real-world insights from professionals. By joining hands with Times of India Parenting, we intend to connect with more new-age parents across the country to enable them to raise their children better. We believe that 'Parentology' will be able to share a grounded approach to parenting and also tell how to stay connected with in-school experiences of their children, helping them make parenting a little more relevant and a little less meme-like."

Orchids' continued commitment to shaping tomorrow's learners with empathy, innovation and purpose is certainly the perfect partner for 'Parentology', which will unfold throughout the year as a vibrant, evolving ecosystem of parenting. In an era where parents seek reliable guidance, inspiring stories and actionable insights to raise confident, future-ready children, 'Parentology' strives to become an indispensable destination for holistic parenting content.

Link: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/parenting/parentology/orchids-the-international-school-partners-with-times-of-india-parenting-to-launch-parentology-to-empower-new-age-parents/articleshow/126004601.cms

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852321/Orchids_partners_with_TOI.jpg