Orion Resource Partners completes largest ever fundraise, taking total assets under management to well over $9 billion

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Resource Partners LP ("Orion"), a leading global investment firm specializing in metals and materials, today announces the successful final close of Mine Finance Fund IV ("Fund IV"), its flagship strategy dedicated to providing comprehensive and tailored financing solutions for the construction and acquisition of strategic metals and critical mineral assets.

Fund IV closed at approximately $2.2 billion, making it the largest fund raised to date by Orion. The fund attracted commitments from a highly diversified global investor base, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and other leading institutional investors. Fund IV is already 61% committed across a portfolio of projects, spanning North and South America, Europe, Australasia, and Africa, with strong performance demonstrated by early distributions to investors. The portfolio benefits from robust fundamental market conditions in the metals and mining space, and underscores Orion's disciplined investment approach and active asset management capabilities.

The final close of Fund IV follows a series of successful fundraising initiatives and strategic partnerships across Orion's multi-strategy platform over the past year and brings the firm's total assets under management to well over $9 billion. This growth reflects the continued expansion of Orion's broader investment platform, including:

the Orion Critical Mineral Consortium , launched with $1.8 billion of committed capital in October 2025 in partnership with the U.S. Government;





, launched with $1.8 billion of committed capital in October 2025 in partnership with the U.S. Government; a $1.2 billion partnership with ADQ to establish Orion Abu Dhabi in January 2025, a joint venture focused on investing in and securing the supply of strategic metals and critical minerals;





in January 2025, a joint venture focused on investing in and securing the supply of strategic metals and critical minerals; a partnership with SNB Capital announced in January 2026 to support the development of Saudi Arabia's mining industry and increase its access to critical commodities;





announced in January 2026 to support the development of Saudi Arabia's mining industry and increase its access to critical commodities; the growth in Orion's liquid strategies to more than $750 million assets under management, including the firm's long-only public equity strategy, Orion Resource Equities , and its liquid alternatives strategy, Orion Commodities Management ; and





, and its liquid alternatives strategy, ; and the successful $43 million close of Orion Industrial Ventures' inaugural fund in January 2026, dedicated to investing in emerging technology companies that enable a more economic and sustainable supply of critical minerals, materials, and new energy solutions.





Together, these initiatives demonstrate the scale and diversification of Orion's integrated platform, with strategies spanning the full liquidity spectrum, from resource royalties and mine finance to venture capital, physical metals offtake and logistics, and public markets investments.

Oskar Lewnowski, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Orion Resource Partners LP, said: "The past year has been a defining one for Orion. As global demand for critical minerals and strategic metals has continued to accelerate, we have seen growing engagement from sovereign investors and strategic partners who recognize the strength of our platform and our long-standing capabilities across the mining and metals value chain. The momentum we have achieved across all of our strategies reflects the consistency of our performance, the discipline of our approach, and the increasing relevance of our investment model in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Surpassing well over $9 billion in assets under management is a clear signal of that confidence and a meaningful milestone for the firm."

Istvan Zollei, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Mine Finance at Orion Resource Partners LP, said: "We are very grateful for the strong support and long-term partnership of our investors. Mine Finance Fund IV represents a significant milestone for Orion and reflects the strength of our platform, our disciplined investment approach, and the increasing strategic importance of critical minerals. The fund is already well-advanced in its deployment, with a portfolio that is performing strongly. With Fund IV, we are exceptionally well positioned to continue identifying and executing opportunities across assets critical to the global economy, including copper, lithium and other essential metals, supported by a deep pipeline and an experienced global team."

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About Orion Resource Partners LP

Orion Resource Partners LP is a global investment firm specializing in the metals and materials critical to sustainable economic growth and energy transition, with over $9 billion of assets under management and a team of more than 80 professionals across five global offices. Orion has successfully invested across the metals and materials value chain for over a decade, operating complementary investment strategies spanning the full liquidity spectrum, finding and capturing opportunities driven by the long-term trends of global decarbonization, the constrained supply of critical resources, and advancements in industrial technologies. Orion is a signatory to the UN PRI and the IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability. For more information visit www.orionrp.com