OSF Digital Expands Its Global Presence with a New Office in Hyderabad, India

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSF Digital, a leading Salesforce-only consulting and services company, today announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, India. This strategic expansion reinforces OSF's global delivery capabilities and supports its growing client base with local insight and global expertise.

The office is located in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in HITEC City, one of the world's most established technology hubs, placing OSF at the center of a thriving digital ecosystem. Hyderabad's deep talent pool and strong technology community make it a natural fit for OSF's delivery model and long-term operational strategy.

"Our expansion in India is a natural step in OSF's growth journey," said Raghu Mangaraju, SVP, India GCC, OSF Digital. "Hyderabad offers exceptional talent and infrastructure that align with our focus on innovation, scalability, and operational excellence. This move allows us to deliver transformative outcomes faster and more efficiently for our global clients."

The investment in Hyderabad reflects OSF's broader vision for expanding its India Global Capability Center and establishing a strategic hub within its global delivery network. From Hyderabad, teams will collaborate with colleagues across North America, Europe, LATAM, and APAC to support advisory engagements, multi-cloud Salesforce implementations, and managed services. This location allows OSF to provide seamless collaboration across time zones while aligning even more closely with client priorities.

"Our clients count on OSF for reliable, high-quality delivery, no matter where they are," said David Northington, CEO of OSF Digital. "The Hyderabad office strengthens our ability to scale that promise globally — combining local expertise with our delivery centers worldwide."

OSF plans to scale the Hyderabad office to approximately 100 employees at the outset, building a strong mix of delivery specialists, consultants, technical leads, and project managers. The location will also host OSF Academy, ensuring a sustainable talent pipeline and ongoing professional development.

Longer term, OSF intends to expand into Pune and Jaipur, building a connected network of delivery centers that enhances regional coverage and operational resilience.

OSF Digital is a Salesforce-first consulting partner helping organizations turn AI, data, and trust into measurable business impact. With 20 years of hands-on Salesforce experience and deep platform (multi-cloud) expertise, OSF guides clients from strategy to implementation to managed services across industries. We get our customers to value, faster—whether by modernizing legacy systems, unlocking Customer 360 with data, or creating the digital workforce with Agentforce. Known for our award-winning delivery and distinctive partnership mindset, we act as an expert extension of our clients' teams to deliver lasting impact and measurable results. With regional hubs across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, we combine global reach with personal, high-touch delivery. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

