Over 20,000 Visitors Witness Andhra Pradesh & Telangana State Darshan at Children's Academy Group of Schools

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Academy Group of Schools proudly presented its unique cultural spectacle, the State Darshan. This year the Academy celebrated Andhra Pradesh & Telangana in a two day vibrant extravaganza, encapsulating the rich heritage, traditions, and artistic legacy of the two states. Held at the Malad campus, the event offered an immersive experience highlighting the Deccan region's history, diversity, traditional weddings and cultural splendour.

Children’s Academy celebrates culture through learning

Students enthralled the audience with a series of well-curated performances featuring classical and folk dances, festivals, and the glimpses of its glorious history. Energetic folk dances such as Bonalu and Lambadi added colour and rhythm, while powerful portrayals of freedom fighters instilled a sense of pride and patriotism.

A striking depiction of INS Vikrant and the glimpse of the 1971 war highlighted India's maritime valour. An inspiring biopic of P.V. Sindhu celebrated her excellence at the global platform. The wit and wisdom of Tenali Rama, the valour of Rani Rudramma Devi, and the joyous Sankranti celebrations further enriched the show. Iconic landmarks such as the Charminar, Golconda Fort, Tirupati, and Amaravati were creatively recreated, adding visual grandeur to the presentation. The programme also reflected the culinary and linguistic diversity of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The event which was witnessed by more than 20,000 visitors was a true culmination of months of academic exploration, cultural research and experiential learning.

About The Children's Academy Group of Schools

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to 4 schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other three branches are at Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East and a new upcoming campus in Thane.

