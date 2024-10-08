Over 2000 Companies Hire NxtWave Learners, Addressing the Talent Gap in India's Booming IT Industry

NxtWave is bridging the gap between education and employment in the tech industry

The startup is on track to create the largest pool of placement opportunities for software job aspirants by onboarding 10,000+ companies in the next 2 years

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NxtWave, India's premier EdTech platform for upskilling students and preparing them for industry, has achieved a significant milestone with over 2,000 companies hiring its graduates. This achievement underscores NxtWave's mission of transforming India's youth into a highly skilled tech workforce by training them in advanced 4.0 technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Full-Stack Development, and Data Science.

Through its unique CCBP 4.0 programs, NxtWave is equipping young talent with in-demand tech skills, creating a job-ready workforce that supports India's digital transformation. By connecting well-trained candidates to companies, NxtWave is addressing the talent gap in India's booming IT industry.

Companies ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants like Accenture, Bank of America, Oracle, Cognizant, and Goldman Sachs have hired NxtWave students, demonstrating the platform's ability to meet the diverse talent needs of a wide range of organizations. NxtWave is on track to create the largest pool of placement opportunities for aspiring software engineers, aiming to onboard 10,000+ companies in the next 2 years.

Rahul Attuluri, CEO of NxtWave, shared his thoughts on this milestone, "We are immensely proud to have reached this milestone, as it reflects the growing confidence companies have in the skills and expertise of our students. India's IT industry is set to triple in size this decade, and our focus has been on preparing the youth for this massive opportunity through industry-aligned training. Seeing over 2,000 companies hire NxtWave students is proof that we are on the right path to transforming India's youth into global tech leaders."

In addition to this hiring partners milestone, NxtWave's recent partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the Skill Up India 4.0 initiative is crucial in enhancing access to quality education throughout India. This collaboration aims to upskill 30 lakh students in advanced technologies and aligns with NxtWave's mission to provide opportunities for learners from tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 cities, ensuring they are not left behind in the competitive tech job market.

Rama Ramanathan, Director, Talent & People of Anthology Inc, shared her experience with hiring NxtWave graduates, "NxtWave graduates consistently exceed our expectations. Their deep understanding of industry-relevant technologies, coupled with hands-on experience, makes them valuable additions to our team. We've hired multiple students from NxtWave, and they've seamlessly integrated into our projects, driving innovation and delivering results from day one."

Through its meticulously designed programs, NxtWave is opening doors for many aspiring software engineers, including those from non-computer science branches and even non-engineering backgrounds like B.Sc., B.Com., and BBA. The platform has been instrumental in helping students transition into IT careers, regardless of their prior academic backgrounds.

Founded by alumni of premier Indian institutions—such as IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIIT Hyderabad—Sashank Reddy Gujjula, Anupam Pedarla, and Rahul Attuluri, NxtWave is dedicated to creating India's largest employability platform for tech careers. Specializing in vernacular, asynchronous, and cohort-based training programs in Industry 4.0 Tech career tracks for college students, graduates, and early professionals, NxtWave has recently expanded into offline learning through NIAT to support India's vision of preparing for the next technological revolution.