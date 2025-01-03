Over 3000 Runners Paint the Thane Roads Blue at the Third Edition of Runwal Realty Thane Half Marathon

300 Senior Citizens & 270 Children Complete the Race

Proceeds from the Marathon to Provide Prosthetic Legs for Para-Runners

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runwal Realty, one of India's leading real estate developers, proudly hosted the third edition of the Thane Half Marathon in partnership with Playfree Sports India at the iconic Runwal 25 Hour Life, Manpada, Thane West. Themed 'Breaking Barriers, Building Champions,' the event that featured 21 KM run, 10 KM and 5 KM fun run along with 1 KM family run brought together over 3000 runners and 30 para-athletes, united in their pursuit of health, inclusivity, and meaningful progress.

Beyond celebrating perseverance, the marathon stood as a beacon of purpose. All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to empowering India's para-athletic champions by providing prosthetic legs, embodying Runwal Realty's commitment to fostering resilience and crafting a legacy of impactful change. This initiative was supported by the Humable Foundation, amplifying the event's contribution to creating a more inclusive society.

Sanya Runwal, Director – Retail, Runwal Realty, remarked:

"We are absolutely delighted to have concluded the third edition of Runwal Realty Thane Half Marathon. The kind of support and enthusiasm we saw brought a lot of joy to us. The half marathon is definitely becoming a calendar event for Thaneites. Last year we had 1800 runners, this year have nearly doubled those numbers. So, for us at Runwal Realty, this event is a natural extension of what we hold dear – Our community, the spirit of perseverance and a belief that nothing is impossible. We're also elated to be a platform for social good. Supporting our para-athletic champions inspires us to continuously push the limits of possibility."

The marathon featured four categories—21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 1 km—offering an inclusive experience for participants of all levels. Runners were pampered with premium Dry Fit T-shirts, finisher medals, gourmet breakfast, and vouchers worth ₹1,000+, while winners were lauded with trophies, bespoke gifts, and exclusive vouchers.

Highlights of the Event

Massive Turnout : Over 3000 participants across all categories. 1200 Women, 300 Senior Citizens, 270 Kids completed the race.

: Over 3000 participants across all categories. 1200 Women, 300 Senior Citizens, 270 Kids completed the race. Fundraising Success : Proceeds will provide prosthetic legs to para-athletes, reinforcing Runwal Realty's commitment to inclusivity.

: Proceeds will provide prosthetic legs to para-athletes, reinforcing Runwal Realty's commitment to inclusivity. Exclusive Runner Benefits : Participants received dry-fit T-shirts, finisher medals, breakfast, and vouchers worth ₹1000+.

: Participants received dry-fit T-shirts, finisher medals, breakfast, and vouchers worth ₹1000+. Winner Recognitions: Top performers were awarded trophies, gift hampers, and additional vouchers.

Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Runwal Realty, expressed:

"At Runwal Realty, we have redefined urban living by blending innovation, sustainability, and community-centric values. This marathon epitomizes that philosophy, creating a platform where individuals connect, thrive, and celebrate the pursuit of excellence. Just as our para-athletes redefine limits, we aspire to elevate lifestyles with every project we create, crafting timeless addresses for generations."

Sitanshu Jha, Director of Playfree Sports India, remarked:

"Runwal Realty's support elevated this year's event to new heights. Together with Thane's spirited community, we were able to deliver a truly unforgettable marathon."

The mantra 'Breaking Barriers, Building Champions' encapsulates the essence of the event and Runwal Realty's journey. It is a celebration of progress, resilience, and the power of collective purpose—defining a future of elegance and inspiration for all.

About Runwal:

Founded in 1978, Runwal is a major player in Mumbai's real estate scene. They focus on residential, commercial, and retail projects, with a commitment to putting customer needs first throughout the entire development process. This is reflected in their successful track record of over 42 completed projects, creating happy homes for over 35,000 families. Runwal offers a variety of residential options, including luxury apartments, premium housing, and large-scale townships. They also boast the largest retail mall chain in Mumbai, managing malls like the renowned R City, Ghatkopar. With 14 ongoing projects underway, they continue to develop Mumbai and the surrounding region.