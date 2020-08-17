Over 50,000 students of VIBGYOR group of schools joined in to commemorate Independence Day through virtual celebrations

Vande Mataram | Nora Varma | Anuj Danait | Official Music Video

Link to the recording of national flag hoisting at VIBGYOR Group of Schools:

National Flag Hoisting at VIBGYOR Group of Schools

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognised as India's Most Admired Brands in Education 2018, is a leading chain of K-12 schools known for its quality education and academic excellence. The Group offers a unique range of world-class educational services for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies across all its schools. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group is set to explore new horizons with 39 schools in 14 major cities, reaching out to more than 55000 students nationwide.

VIBGYOR High caters to the students from Grades 1 to 12, and VIBGYOR Kids to the Pre-Primary segment with a student-teacher ratio of 10:1 on an average. VIBGYOR High provides a mixed spectrum of national and international levels of education in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE, and Cambridge International.

VIBGYOR Roots and Rise offers CBSE Board curriculum. VIBGYOR Roots caters to Pre-Primary Division while VIBGYOR Rise caters to Primary and Secondary students with a student-teacher ratio of 15:1 on an average.

SOURCE VIBGYOR Group of Schools