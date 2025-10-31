Over 600 Customers Visit Liberty General Insurance Branches During Customer Experience Week 2025, Celebrating Trust and Service Excellence

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty General Insurance Ltd. recently celebrated Customer Experience (CX) Week 2025, reaffirming its commitment to building trust through empathy, responsiveness, and service excellence. The week-long celebration saw over 600 customers walk into Liberty branches across India, sharing their experiences and reaffirming the brand's growing relationship of confidence and care. The initiative also recorded Customer Satisfaction Scores averaging 4.7 out of 5 and a strong Motor Claims Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72 — clear indicators of the trust, transparency, and appreciation Liberty continues to earn from its customers nationwide.

The initiative, part of the global CX Week observed across Liberty Mutual entities, underscores Liberty's unwavering belief that customer experience is not a function — it's a culture. At Liberty General Insurance, the celebration combined rich insights, recognition, and storytelling to highlight how customer-centric thinking continues to anchor the organisation's growth and transformation journey.

A highlight of the week was an engaging Fireside Chat hosted at Liberty's headquarters, which brought together thought leaders from the insurance, automotive, and technology sectors. The conversation centred around what it truly means to deliver customer delight in today's environment of evolving expectations.

Aruna Howal, Strategic Project Head – Health & Benefits at Willis Towers Watson, spoke about how even the smallest, well-timed gesture can create a ripple effect that defines the customer's perception of the brand. She reminded the audience that while processes ensure efficiency, it's the 'wow' moment that customers remember.

Sumit Bohra, Executive Director at Unilight Insurance Broking, emphasised that empathy, simplicity, and consistency remain the three unshakable pillars of a customer-first mindset. Adding the perspective of the automotive sector, Shailesh Kachalia, Director at Navnit Motors, shared that every interaction, however brief, is an opportunity to win a customer for life. Vinay Binjrajka, President – Commercial at Inadev India Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the need to know customers deeply and connect every touchpoint with precision and purpose. Rounding off the discussion, Saurabh Manidhar, Head – Planning, Strategy & Compliance at Hyundai India Insurance Broking, reinforced that empathy, transparency, and responsiveness together form the foundation of trust.

The initiative received an overwhelming response, achieving perfect satisfaction scores and reaffirming the strength of Liberty's long-standing relationships built on accessibility, assurance, and trust.

The week also saw the recognition of Liberty's Customer Experience Champions, employees who went above and beyond to deliver exceptional service and embody the company's values of integrity and compassion. Their stories reflected Liberty's belief that empowered employees are the foundation of exceptional customer experiences.

Speaking on the celebration, Mr. Parag Ved, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Ltd., said,"Customer experience isn't an initiative, it's a mindset! It begins with how we listen, how we communicate, and how we act with empathy in every situation. CX Week reminds us that trust is earned not through one grand gesture but through a thousand consistent actions. At Liberty, every employee plays a part in shaping that trust, and that's what truly defines who we are."

The celebration concluded with messages from Liberty's leadership team, reaffirming that empathy, accountability, and responsiveness must remain central to every customer interaction. Customer Experience Week 2025 was not merely a celebration; it was a reaffirmation that at Liberty, customer experience is not a campaign, but a living culture built one conversation at a time.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Summit Asia Investment Holdings PTE Ltd.— a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S., Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 95+ locations in 28 states and UTs. Its partner network consists of about 6000+ hospitals and more than 6100 auto service centres. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance and property insurance among other products in India.