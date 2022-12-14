OZiva encourages consumers to eat #VitaminsForHairFall

Launches new campaign to help consumers fight hair fall with OZiva Hair Vitamins powered with 2X natural DHT Blocking formula

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZiva, India's leading certified clean and plant-based holistic wellness brand, launches novel campaign titled #VitaminsForHairFall. The campaign aims to motivate consumers to embrace the habit of consuming vitamins to curb the problem of hair fall by blocking DHT with OZiva Hair Vitamins that offers 2X natural DHT Blocking formula.

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/L0e4n-RRnRU

OZiva Hair Vitamin Campaign

Research shows that around 58% of the male population aged between 30-50 years are suffering from Androgenic Alopecia or Male Pattern Baldness. One of the major reasons for male pattern baldness is DHT hormones. OZiva aims to help fix this problem from the root with the help of the right mix of clean ingredients that blocks DHT, helps reduce hair fall and strengthen hair from the inside.

Speaking on the campaign, Mihir Gadani, Co-Founder, OZiva, said, "The prevalence of bald spots and hair fall is one of the major predicaments ailing Indian men that sometimes also takes a toll on their sense of confidence and mental well-being. And a huge percentage of men are facing hair fall issues due to DHT. The effective way to treat DHT induced hair fall is to block DHT thereby strengthening hair follicles. With OZiva Hair Vitamins we are able to provide the necessary blend of vitamins, DHT blocker and Omega to help control hair fall and regrow new hair naturally. It contains scientifically studied active ingredients that support hair fall control with 2X Natural DHT Blocking Formula."

Androgenic Alopecia is closely connected to DHT which is a by-product of the male hormone testosterone. DHT attacks the hair follicles and causes them to shrink thereby weakening the hair strand. Eventually these hair follicles die and cease to grow new hairs. By directly addressing the problem of hair fall at the very root, the brand is inspiring men to fix their hair fall issues while also reinstating their lost confidence.

About OZiva

OZiva is India's leading clean, plant-based holistic wellness brand that aims to empower every individual to achieve holistic wellness with Clean, Plant-based products that provide the goodness of natural and herbal ingredients, further enhanced by modern science. The brand's vision is to enable millions of people to live healthier and better with a wide range of products that provide holistic nourishment from the inside and out along with expert guidance that goes beyond the products. OZiva is India's first Clean Nutrition Brand to be certified clean by US CLP (US Based not for profit organisation) and holds more than 3 patents and 20+ scientific studies on ingredients making the brand one of the leading pioneers in nutrition and wellness in India.

To know more about OZiva, visit: https://www.oziva.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968419/OZiva_Hair_Vitamins.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1968420/OZiva_Logo.jpg

