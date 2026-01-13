P2P.org Appoints Betsabe Botaitis as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran finance leader joins to support institutional growth and operational scale

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P2P.org, the leading non-custodial institutional staking provider, today announced the appointment of Betsabe Botaitis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Botaitis brings more than 20 years of global finance leadership across financial services, fintech, and Web3, with deep experience building governance, treasury discipline, and scalable operations in complex, fast-growing environments.

Betsabe Botaitis, CFO P2P.org

Botaitis joins P2P.org as demand for reliable staking infrastructure continues to accelerate. Her appointment reflects the company's focus on operating with institutional-grade financial rigor, providing transparent, decision-quality data that underpins long-term sustainability across multiple Proof-of-Stake networks, and delivering service to its customers with uncompromising accuracy and efficiency.

She is widely recognized for a career spanning traditional financial services and crypto-native organizations. Botaitis began her career in retail banking before holding senior finance roles at Citigroup, and LendingClub, and later co-founding and serving as CFO of a blockchain company. That unconventional path has shaped her approach to building durable financial systems to support long-term business growth. She has been an Ambassador at last year's Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit and recognized among CoinDesk's Top 50 Women in Web3 & AI, powered by Proof of Talk, reflecting her leadership across traditional and decentralized finance and her perspective on blockchain's role in expanding economic opportunity.

Most recently, Botaitis served as CFO and Treasurer at Hedera, where she oversaw hundreds of millions in fiat budget and billions in digital assets. During her tenure, she led Hedera's first financial audit, modernized treasury operations, and helped establish governance and reporting practices aligned with institutional and regulatory expectations. Her experience includes building and leading enterprise risk management programs, scaling finance teams, managing complex treasury strategies across fiat and digital assets, and working closely with boards and global partners.

At P2P.org, Botaitis will oversee finance, treasury, planning, and operational functions. Her focus will include supporting scalable growth, strengthening internal controls, and ensuring P2P.org's financial infrastructure continues to meet the needs of institutional clients operating in evolving regulatory environments.

"Betsabe adds immediate strategic value to P2P.org as we look to expand across markets and deepen our global footprint," said Alex Esin, CEO of P2P.org. "Her international experience, combined with hands-on leadership through every stage of a company's lifecycle - from early-stage growth and M&A to working with large institutions - gives us the financial leadership needed to execute our long-term vision."

"P2P.org has built trusted, scalable, enterprise-class products and services in institutional staking, and I'm excited about the opportunity to support its next phase of growth, particularly as demand increases in the U.S. and Latin America," said Betsabe Botaitis, Chief Financial Officer at P2P.org. "I'm passionate about how staking secures blockchain networks, fosters long-term ecosystem sustainability, and enables decentralized financial ecosystems. I'm committed to helping accelerate our momentum, strengthening our financial architecture, and supporting sustainable growth at global scale with purpose and precision."

To learn more about P2P.org and its institutional staking services, visit https://www.p2p.org.

About P2P.org

P2P.org is one of the world's leading non-custodial staking providers, operating validator infrastructure across 50+ networks with over $12 billion in staked assets. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in providing institutional clients with secure, scalable, and compliant staking infrastructure. P2P.org maintains a perfect track record with zero slashing incidents and 99.9% uptime, serving 90,000+ delegators globally. The company offers enterprise-grade staking solutions with advanced features, including automated reward distribution, comprehensive reporting, and seamless integration with institutional custody providers. For more information, visit www.p2p.org.

