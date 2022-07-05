PACORR Launches Salt Spray Chamber - Advance Technology for Corrosion Testing

GHAZIABAD, India, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PACORR, one of the leading testing equipment manufacturers, presents the latest, advanced Salt Spray Chamber and CASS Test Chamber both in Touch Screen & Digital models that are made of Fibre Re-Inforced Plastic (FRP). The company is renowned for its research and bringing the best technology forward to help coating manufacturers or those who are using corrosion testing to improvise and cut costs in an effective way.

How corrosion testing is revolutionizing the coating industry?

Corrosion testing is an age-old practice in the industry of coating, painting or plating. Manufacturers of coating or the users who are to choose an efficient coating product have been implementing the test in their vicinity to see if the coating which is to be used on the product is efficient or matches the set standards. However, due to the cost of the testing equipment, many do not invest in it and rely either on what they feel, see or assume. Even product engineers who believe in investing in technology have limited understanding of the features and end-up purchasing any machine that suits their needs.

This practice needs to be changed to ensure overall quality in coating production. The lack of knowledge and standardisation in quality testing can not only affect long time performance and production but can also cost the brand its reputation. Hence, it is very important that new-age technology is implemented in corrosion testing and introduce a new path to precision testing.

High-end technologies and machinery are available today with features that target easy access, predefined programs, high customisation and are guaranteed to deliver the most accurate results with conformity to International testing standards.

Salt Spray Tester - Advance, Reliable and User Friendly Technology

The issues users face with the classic model of corrosion testers are countless. The industry is struggling with many challenges related to technology and especially the machine itself. The major issues they face are: limited features and more human interference, lack of safety and warning signals and no process to map the requirement of the salt solution during the test. The constant human attention required to the testing cycle may delay the process.

Another major aspect is that being a corrosion testing machine, the equipment must not get self-affected by the accelerated corrosion environment inside. The machine body must be resistant enough to bear the impact of long hours of corrosion testing cycles.

PACORR - Bringing New-age Technology to the Quality Testing Industry

Corrosion testing machines have evolved with time. Now it is not only a chamber generating an environment similar to the one that brings corrosion reactions, it's much more than that. PACORR, one of the leading names in the field of quality testing instruments is renowned for its research and ability to bring the latest technology available in the market. The company has launched its latest, high-end Salt Spray Chamber made of high-quality Fibre Reinforced Plastic.

To bring such a material in use PACORR has invested in a lot of research, a highly skilled team of product engineers, and latest technology to test the efficiency of the FRP Material. The team has tested more than thousands of materials and chosen the best polymer that can be used for the new body of the Salt Spray Testers to withstand high levels of corrosion.

Salt Spray Chamber - Touch Screen (PACORR)

Salt Spray Chamber with HMI Touch Screen is the latest generation quality testing equipment for evaluating the quality of coating and paint against a corrosive environment. The machine comes with features that reduce the manpower load, bring maximum ease to the test procedure and is composed of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) to provide the best performance. Related Standard: ASTM B117, ISO 9227, JIS Z 2371. The machine enables an easy user experience with a HMI touchscreen display and feather-like touch. The screen allows the user to set test parameters, view test values during and after the test, and record test memories for future reference. It gives the user overall control over the entire test program with just a touch.

Technical Specifications:

Controls: Touch Screen (HMI)

Capacities : 250 Litres, 450 Litres & 1000 Litres

Inner Chamber Construction : Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Chamber Temperature Range : Ambient to 45 0 C

C Test Chamber Temperature Range : 35 0 C ± 2 0 C

C ± 2 C Chamber Temperature Least Count : 0.1 0 C

C Chamber Temperature Repeatability : ± 2 0 C

C Air Saturator Temperature Range : Upto 45 0 C

C Air Saturator Temperature Least Count : 0.1 0 C

C Air Saturator Temperature Repeatability: ± 2 0 C

C pH value of Salt Solution : 6.5 to 7.2 pH

Temperature Control : Inbuilt PID Temperature Controller

Timer : Upto 99999 Hours

Test Air Pressure : 0.7 Kg/cm2 & 1.2 Kg/cm2

Air Regulator : 0. To 30 psi

Air Purging Facility : Available

Fog Collector : Available inside the chamber

Fog Collection : 1-2ml per 80 cm² per hour as per standards

Measuring Cylinder (External) : Available (Capacity:50ml)

Reservoir Tank for Solution : Capacity - 100Ltrs

USB Port : Available, to transfer data using Pen Drive

Related Standard : ASTM B117, ISO 9227, JIS Z 2371

Features:

Feather-touch Display Screen for setting test parameters, viewing test values, recording test memory and much more bringing the latest generation user experience.

Air Saturator for precise distribution of salt mist resulting in accurate results.

Safety Alarm facility for Low Water Level so that users can have an uninterrupted test.

Fog Collection Funnel to test the quality of salt fog solution during the test.

User-friendly experience with smooth chamber door operation.

Air Saturator Auto Refilling facility ensures undisturbed testing procedure and reduces the need for manpower assistance.

Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Material for a higher level of resistance to corrosion and high temperatures. Also it ensures high performance durability and long-lasting performance.

Over Temperature Alarm ensuring user safety.

Reservoir Float Valve for sensing the level of water and accordingly deciding the test solution flow.

Optional Features:

Online pH meter

Tabletop pH meter

Humidity Indicator and stand-alone sensor

*Compressed Air Requirement: approx. 7 CFM (Air Compression not a part of supply).

*Main air-line pressure regulator with filter in customer scope.

Salt Spray Chamber- Digital (PACORR)

Salt Spray Chamber Digital Model is a high-quality, precise and frequently-used quality testing equipment that evaluates the corrosion resistance capacity of metal surfaces, and coated or painted materials. It helps analyse the quality of paint or coating and helps the manufacturer understand how long it can stay on the material surface and fight a corrosive environment. The tester is composed of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) which gives additional benefits. The display on the instrument is a microprocessor-based digital control system that helps in easy monitoring of the test factors.

Product Page:

For more information, or any query related to quality testing instruments, please connect with our customer care team at [email protected]

