Palm Oil conference in Indore to address health, nutrition & sustainability concerns

INDORE, India, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking initiative organized by Solidaridad and the Asian Palm Oil Alliance, aimed at transforming public perceptions surrounding palm oil; leading experts, policymakers, and industry stakeholders will convene to discuss and deliberate on the topic, 'Palm Oil: Transforming Perceptions for Health and Nutrition' seminar. This daylong event, is scheduled for June 28, 2024, at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore, and promises to be a crucial gathering, nurturing constructive dialogue and help disseminate evidence-based information to restructure the narrative around this crucial commodity.

The seminar is going to discuss critical issues about palm oil. Dignitaries from across the country – The Solvent Extractors' Association of India; Centre for Lipid Science and Technology, Government of India, Hyderabad; Godrej Agrovet Ltd and more – will converge to discuss some of the major issues, busting the myths about palm oil, while looking at its nutritional composition and public perceptions surrounding health implications. Additionally, participants will look at sustainable practices used in producing palm oil therefore imploring the industry to observe environmental ethics. This will culminate in a timely discussion on the pertinent issue of curbing misinformation and education of consumers, empowering participants with fact-based information so that prudent decisions are made related to palm oil use and its applications.

This seminar recognizes the government's ambitious target for achieving self-sufficiency in edible oils and is linked to the National Mission on Edible Oils- Oil Palm which is an essential step towards making India 'Aatmnirbhar' in edible oils. Its aim is to deconstruct myths and misconceptions that exist about the relationship between health and environmental impact of palm oil. The event is expected to build a sustainable ecosystem for palm oil production which will ultimately benefit both consumers and reduce India's dependency on import of edible oil.

Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhyay, Managing Director, Solidaridad, Asia stated, "Due to widespread misinformation, palm oil has been subject to biased vilification for quite some time. It is time to change the discourse and the upcoming conference in Indore will be an eye opener for many. India's heavy reliance on import of edible oils is an issue that needs to be addressed. 80% of our country's vegetable oil imports stands at INR 60,000 crores rupees each year, resulting a heavy drain of our public exchequer's money. If we increase the area under oil palm cultivation from 3.6 lakh hectares which is presently in use, to one million hectares; we may save more than INR 280 billion rupees as foreign exchange annually."

Dr. Suresh Motwani, Regional Head, Veg Oil Solidaridad and General Secretary, Asian Palm Oil Alliance, added, "Sustainable palm oil production contributes exponentially India's edible oil self-sufficiency and supports the livelihoods of millions. Contrary to popular belief, palm oil has a proper balance of saturated fats with the unsaturated ones alongside some essential nutrients like vitamin E plus beta carotene too. We can actually overcome these challenges by working together and realize the full prospects of this sector. We will engage in dialogue during the conference to arrive at a solution for the future."

Mr. Atul Chaturvedi, Chairman, Asian Palm Oil Alliance, emphasized, " The largest importer of palm oil globally is India, after our consumption went up by 230% over the past two decades. This seminar aims at educating people on palm oil's dietary benefits through scientific research findings thereby eliminating misconceptions as well as enabling individuals to make rational decisions about what they eat."

Sougata Niyogi, CEO, Oil Palm Business, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, said, "The Indian oil palm plantation is deforestation-free as only agricultural land is permitted for growing the crop. Enabling farmers to have an assured source of income for more than 20 years, oil palm plantations also allow them to have an alternate source of income through intercropping, which aids in increasing the biodiversity in the region."

"As our country strives to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil, we are honored to participate in this conference as it aims to empower people with evidence-based information at a time when various myths surrounding the crop continue to persist," he added.

Dr. Vijaya Khader, Former Dean, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University and Nutritionist, stated, "We are looking forward to this daylong seminar which will be provide a holistic understanding regarding Palm oil. The cost-effectiveness of palm oil is attributable to its incredible productivity and land efficiency in cultivation where it gives four times more output than any other oilseeds, hence maintaining its standards yet remaining eco-friendly and cheap. Palm oil is rich in vitamins A and E, which are essential for immunity and healthy skin. Contrary to unverified myths it is rich in antioxidants to combat free radical damage in the human body."

Distinguished Speakers who will attend:

Name Designation Dr. Suresh Motwani Regional Head Veg oil Solidaridad and General Secretary, Asian Palm Oil Alliance Mr. Atul Chaturvedi Chairman, Asian Palm Oil Alliance Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhyay Managing Director, Solidaridad, Asia Dr. Vijaya Khader Former Dean, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Dr. Puah Chiew Wei Director of Strategy and Policy Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC), Indonesia Dr. Sanjit Kanjilal Senior Principal Scientist CSIR- Centre for Lipid Science and Technology, Government of India, Hyderabad Dr. Danish Azmi MBBS, District Hospital Chhindwara, MP Mr. Anupam Barik Former Additional Commissioner (Oilseeds) Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India Ms. Bhavna Shah Deputy CEO, NK Proteins Ahmedabad Mrs. Vandana Joshi Entrepreneur Indore Mr. Sougata Niyogi CEO, Oil Palm Business, Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Dr. B.V. Mehta Executive Director, SEA and General Secretary, Asian Palm Oil Alliance

Some of the discussion topics:

Demystifying Palm Oil: Separating Fact from Fiction

Nutritional Composition and Health Benefits of Palm Oil

Sustainable Practices in Palm Oil Production

Combating Misinformation and Promoting Consumer Awareness

This seminar is poised to be a transformative event with an expected congregation of over 200 influential delegates representing various stakeholders such as the palm oil industry, nutritionists, health professionals, media personnel, government officials, and consumer associations. Through insightful discussions and the exchange of evidence-based information, it will seek to reshape public perceptions, adopt sustainable practices, drive positive change within the palm oil industry, promoting a well-informed and progressive ecosystem.

About Solidaridad:

Solidaridad has been a frontrunner in sustainable economic development and champions the cause of the small and marginal farmers, workers, and miners. The organization fosters sustainable and inclusive supply chains, focusing on bringing prosperity; harnessing inclusivity, and producing in balance with nature.

With over 50 years of experience in developing solutions to make communities more resilient, Solidaridad employs around 1,000 expert staff as boots and brains on the ground, operating in over 40 countries across five continents through eight independently supervised regional offices.

Recognizing markets as pivotal to realizing positive changes in the society and environment, Solidaridad looks at public-private partnerships as an increasingly important mechanism for testing innovations, speeding up change, and taking success to scale. With improved scale and speed, the organization aims to create a pervasive impact in society toward a more inclusive, climate-resilient, and sustainable economy. A pioneer in developing and implementing national sustainability, Solidaridad engages in joint programs with businesses, investors, governments, producers and producer organizations, service providers, labor unions, and other CSOs to bring about effective transformation in the agriculture and mining sectors towards sustainable farming and responsible mining practices.