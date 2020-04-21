Panchshil Foundation & Force Motors Partner to Provide PPE Kits to Pune Hospitals Handling COVID-19 Patients

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Force Motors Ltd. to provide vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals handling COVID-19 patients in Pune.

Starting today, 15,000 PPE kits will be distributed over the next seven days to government and private hospitals in Pune treating COVID-19 patients and to Otorhinolaryngologists (ENT Doctors) too.

There have been heart wrenching reports about the issues being faced by families of victims who have succumbed to the dreaded virus in the absence of proper protective gear. To ensure that the victims' families are able to perform last rites properly and bid adieu to the deceased, PPE kits will also be provided to the Pune Municipal Corporation to enable safe, proper and dignified disposal of bodies of the victims.

Commenting on this initiative, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, said, "Doctors, nurses and health care assistants are the real heroes who are at the frontline, battling the dreaded novel coronavirus. In doing so, they valiantly and willingly face risks associated with being in healthcare settings. As we come together to fight this pandemic, the safety and well being of our healthcare professionals is very important."

"The goal of this initiative is to ensure that our health care heroes are properly equipped with the required specialized safety equipment that can protect them from infectious disease exposure in their workplace and improve their personal safety through appropriate use of PPE. I would like to thank Force Motors for joining hands with us in this effort," he added.

The Panchshil Foundation has adopted a multi-pronged approach to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

So far, the Foundation has provided more than 30,000 food hampers containing basic essential rations like rice, dal, cooking oil and eggs to daily wage earners who are left with no source of income.

In partnership with the Foundation, the Pune-based 5th Battalion of the elite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), has conducted several educational programs to raise awareness about COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken by vulnerable populations at the community level.

The Panchshil Foundation aims to foster a strong sense of community, belonging and ownership. The core belief is that better communities are built when people lead better lives. The Foundation's sphere of activities includes initiatives in the fields of education, health, art & culture, sports, infrastructure, safety & security and allied social initiatives.

